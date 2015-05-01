Preview: Mariners at Astros

Jose Altuve is swinging a scorching-hot bat and the Houston Astros are loading up on victories as they enter the second contest of a four-game set against the Seattle Mariners on Friday. Altuve drove in the winner in Thursday’s series opener for Houston’s seventh consecutive victory as he recorded his eighth straight game of two or more hits.

Altuve is 19-for-39 with nine RBIs during the eight-game stretch and his third hit of the opener gave the Astros a 3-2 win in 10 innings. Houston has won 11 of its past 12 games and leads the American League West by four games over the Los Angeles Angels. Seattle second baseman Robinson Cano went 2-for-5 in the opener after going 0-for-17 over the previous four games. The perennial All-Star is batting just .253 with one homer and six RBIs through 22 games.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle, Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH Roenis Elias (0-0, 3.18 ERA) vs. Astros RH Samuel Deduno (0-0, 2.89)

Elias is making his second start after beginning the season at Triple-A Tacoma. He received a no-decision against Minnesota last Sunday when he gave up two runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. Elias had a solid 1.59 ERA in two starts against Houston last season as a rookie but wasn’t involved in the decision on either occasion.

Deduno is set for his first start of the season after making five relief appearances. He has made 42 previous major-league starts, topped by the 18 he made for Minnesota in 2013. Deduno is 3-1 with a 1.29 ERA in five career appearances (four starts) against Seattle.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners 3B Kyle Seager has failed to homer in the last 15 games.

2. Houston 1B Chris Carter struck out three times in the opener and is 0-for-7 with five strikeouts over the last two contests.

3. Seattle CF Austin Jackson had three hits and two steals in the opener after going 0-for-14 over his previous four games.

PREDICTION: Astros 6, Mariners 4