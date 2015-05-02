Preview: Mariners at Astros

Collin McHugh looks to win his 11th consecutive decision when the Houston Astros host the Seattle Mariners on Saturday in the third contest of a four-game set. McHugh hasn’t lost since last July 27 and his most recent victory came against Seattle on April 21.

Houston has won back-to-back one-run decisions in the first two games of the series to raise its winning streak to eight straight games and notch its 12th victory in 13 contests. Second baseman Jose Altuve went 2-for-3 in Friday’s 4-3 win and tied a club mark with his ninth consecutive multi-hit game and the defending American League batting champion is 21-for-42 during the stretch. The AL West-leading Astros received homers from Evan Gattis, Jake Marisnick and George Springer to improve to 16-7 while Nelson Cruz and Logan Morrison went deep for the Mariners. Seattle second baseman Robinson Cano posted his second straight two-hit game after going hitless in 17 at-bats over a four-game stretch.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle, Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Taijuan Walker (1-2, 6.86 ERA) vs. Astros RH Collin McHugh (3-0, 2.92)

Walker has four major-league victories and three have come against Houston. He received a no-decision against the Astros when he faced McHugh on April 21 and gave up one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. Walker is 1-2 with an 8.79 ERA in three road outings this season.

McHugh allowed three runs and seven hits in seven innings to improve to 4-2 in six career starts against the Mariners. He wasn’t involved in the decision in his last turn when he gave up three runs and seven hits in six innings against San Diego. McHugh has struck out 23 and walked just four in 24 2/3 innings this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Seattle 3B Kyle Seager is 1-for-16 against McHugh and LF Dustin Ackley is hitless in 13 at-bats.

2. Altuve is 5-for-13 against Walker while C Jason Castro is just 1-for-11.

3. Former All-Star OF Carlos Quentin asked the Mariners for his release from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday and announced his retirement.

PREDICTION: Astros 6, Mariners 1