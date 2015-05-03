Preview: Mariners at Astros

The American League West-leading Houston Astros look to extend their winning streak to 10 games and complete a four-game sweep when they host the Seattle Mariners in the series finale on Sunday. Houston continued its torrid stretch Saturday with an 11-4 triumph in which it belted five home runs.

Jose Altuve hit a three-run shot and Collin McHugh recovered from a three-run second inning that saw him serve up three of the four blasts he surrendered to post his 11th consecutive victory. The Astros, who haven’t lost since dropping a 3-2 decision at Seattle on April 22, improved to 17-7 on the season - matching the best 24-game start in franchise history (1980). Nelson Cruz swatted a pair of solo shots for the Mariners to raise his season total to a league-leading 13. The slugger, who posted career bests of 40 homers and 108 RBIs with Baltimore last year, also has driven in a major league-high 25 runs.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle, Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH J.A. Happ (2-1, 2.30 ERA) vs. Astros RH Roberto Hernandez (1-2, 3.80)

Happ has pitched better than his record indicates, allowing fewer than three runs and working at least 6 1/3 innings in each of his four starts this season. The 32-year-old is coming off his second straight victory, a 2-1 triumph at Texas in which he yielded one run and six hits while striking out a season-high nine in 6 2/3 frames. Happ, who suffered a career-worst 15 losses for Houston in 2011, improved to 3-0 lifetime against his former team on April 22 as he limited the Astros to two runs in 7 1/3 innings.

Hernandez posted his first win of the campaign on Tuesday, allowing three runs and six hits in six innings at San Diego. The 34-year-old Dominican has deserved a better fate as he has surrendered three earned runs or fewer in each of his four outings. Hernandez is 2-5 in 10 career games (nine starts) versus Seattle despite posting a decent 3.47 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston is three victories away from matching the longest winning streak in franchise history, which was set in 1999 and equaled five years later.

2. Cruz has not gone two straight games without an RBI since April 17 and 18 versus Texas.

3. The Astros, who lead the majors with 37 homers, have won 13 of their last 14 contests and haven’t lost consecutive games since April 13 and 14 against Oakland.

PREDICTION: Mariners 4, Astros 2