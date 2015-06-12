Preview: Mariners at Astros

Felix Hernandez looks to become the major league’s first 10-game winner when the Seattle Mariners open a three-game series on Friday against the host Houston Astros. Hernandez is limiting opposing batters to a .196 average in 12 starts while arguably being the top pitcher in baseball so far this season.

The former Cy Young Award winner will attempt to help Seattle win for just the fourth time in 13 games while Houston is floundering even worse with seven straight defeats. The Astros are hoping top prospect Carlos Correa can help the team revive its fortunes and the 20-year-old shortstop plays at home for the first time after going 4-for-12 with a homer in three road games since being promoted. “I can’t wait to be out there, man,” Correa told reporters. “The fans have been rooting for me and they’ve been wanting me to get to Houston and I can’t wait for the moment to step in Minute Maid Park for the first time in my big-league career.” Seattle expects to have outfielder Nelson Cruz (18 homers, tops in the American League) back in the lineup after he missed consecutive games with back spasms.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle, Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (9-2, 2.51 ERA) vs. Astros LH Brett Oberholtzer (0-1, 3.75)

Hernandez has allowed one run or fewer while pitching seven innings or more seven times this season. He defeated Tampa Bay in his last start when he gave up one run and two hits in seven innings. Hernandez is 3-2 with a 1.84 ERA in seven career starts against the Astros.

Oberholtzer is making just his fourth start of the season as he missed time due to blister issues. He lost to Toronto in his last turn when he gave up four runs (two earned), six hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings. Oberholtzer is 2-0 with a 1.20 ERA in two career starts against Seattle.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros RF George Springer had a career-best five hits in Wednesday’s loss against the Chicago White Sox.

2. Seattle 1B Logan Morrison was 0-for-3 on Thursday to halt a career-long 16-game hitting streak.

3. Houston has scored just 16 runs during its seven-game skid.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, Astros 2