Preview: Mariners at Astros

After halting their seven-game slide in impressive fashion, the Houston Astros look to knock off Seattle for the second straight day when they host the Mariners on Saturday. Houston scored just 16 runs during its skid but exploded for eight in the first inning of Friday’s series opener and cruised to a 10-0 victory.

The opening-inning uprising marked the most runs the Astros have scored in one frame since also recording eight on Aug. 12, 2008, and the ourburst came against Seattle ace Felix Hernandez, who retired just one batter while matching the shortest outing of his stellar career. The news wasn’t all good for Houston as Jose Altuve suffered a hamstring injury while running out a grounder during his second at-bat of the first inning and had to depart. Seattle’s Nelson Cruz returned to the lineup after a two-game absence due to back spasms and went 1-for-3 with a walk. The Mariners have lost 10 of their last 13 games and scored three or fewer runs in 15 of their past 16 contests.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle, Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH Mike Montgomery (0-1, 2.08 ERA) vs. Astros RH Collin McHugh (6-2, 4.34)

Montgomery is winless in two major-league starts despite pitching well on both occasions. He gave up one run and four hits in six innings in his major-league debut against the New York Yankees on June 2 and suffered his first loss five days later despite holding Tampa Bay to two runs and five hits in seven innings. The 25-year-old Montgomery has walked just three batters in 13 innings.

McHugh has defeated Seattle twice this season while allowing seven earned runs in 14 innings. The wins improved his career mark against the Mariners to 5-2 with a 4.23 ERA in seven outings. McHugh received a no-decision against Toronto in his last outing, when he gave up three runs and seven hits in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rookie SS Carlos Correa homered in the series opener - the second the 20-year-old Houston phenom has belted in four major-league games.

2. Seattle 3B Kyle Seager is 1-for-19 against McHugh and LF Dustin Ackley is hitless in 13 at-bats.

3. Astros 3B Luis Valbuena belted a three-run homer off Hernandez, his only hit in 23 at-bats over his last seven games.

PREDICTION: Astros 5, Mariners 3