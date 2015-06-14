Preview: Mariners at Astros

Reigning American League batting champion Jose Altuve is expected to miss his second straight contest on Sunday when the Houston Astros close a three-game set with the visiting Seattle Mariners. Altuve strained his right hamstring in Friday’s season opener and has his mind set on making sure he doesn’t endure a long absence.

The teams exchanged blowout victories in the first two games, with Seattle’s 8-1 win on Saturday marking just the second time in the last 17 games it has scored more than three runs. First baseman Logan Morrison homered twice and matched a career best with five RBIs for the Mariners, who won for just the fourth time in their last 14 games. Houston is experiencing its own issues with eight losses in nine games and manager A.J. Hinch was noncommittal on Altuve’s return. “I’d rather lose one or two games than lose a month,” Altuve told reporters. “I have to be smart about this and it’s not going to be easy for me to sit on the bench.”

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle, Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH Roenis Elias (3-3, 2.79 ERA) vs. Astros RH Lance McCullers (2-1, 2.32)

Elias defeated Cleveland in his last turn while allowing one run for the fourth time in his last six starts. He gave up five hits against the Indians, marking the third straight time he has allowed that many while halting a two-game losing streak. Elias is 0-1 with a 2.60 ERA in three career starts against Houston and lost to the Astros on May 1 when he permitted three runs and six hits - and struck out a season-best eight - in six innings.

McCullers suffered his first major-league defeat in his last turn when he yielded three runs and four hits in seven innings against the Chicago White Sox. He has struck out 36 batters in 31 innings through his first five big-league outings and has issued just six walks. McCullers is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA in three home starts and struck out a career-best 11 in a complete-effort against Baltimore on June 3 in his last appearance at Minute Maid Park.

WALK-OFFS

1. Morrison hadn’t homered since May 12 before recording the third multi-homer outing of his career.

2. Houston RF George Springer had two hits on Saturday and is 18-for-46 during June.

3. Seattle designated LF Rickie Weeks for assignment and recalled RHP Danny Farquhar from Triple-A Tacoma.

PREDICTION: Astros 4, Mariners 1