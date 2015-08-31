Preview: Mariners at Astros

The last time Felix Hernandez started at the Houston Astros, he lasted only one out while serving up eight runs. The Seattle Mariners will let their ace watch from the bench this time when the Mariners visit Astros for the opener of a three-game series on Monday.

Hernandez was scheduled to start on Monday but will have his turn skipped as Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon attempts to keep his starters fresh into the final month of the season. “I did the same thing last year to freshen my pitchers up and Felix had the best September of his career,” McClendon told reporters. “Everybody thought I was nuts when I did, and I’ll do it again because it’s the right thing to do.” Vidal Nuno will take the mound instead against Houston, which went 3-3 on its road trip to watch its lead over the Texas Rangers in the American League West slip to three games. The Astros will keep the pedal down as far as the rotation is concerned and send Cy Young candidate Dallas Keuchel to the mound Monday on five day’s rest.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT Northwest (Seattle), ROOT Southwest (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH Vidal Nuno (0-2, 2.88 ERA) vs. Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (15-6, 2.28)

Nuno worked a scoreless inning out of the bullpen on Wednesday, breaking up a string of four straight starts. The 28-year-old is 0-1 with a 4.58 ERA and six home runs allowed in 19 2/3 innings as a starter this season. Nuno owns a 1.50 ERA in five career relief appearances against Houston, spanning six total innings.

Keuchel scattered three hits and did not walk a batter while striking out nine in seven innings to earn a win over the New York Yankees on Tuesday. The Arkansas product is enjoying a string of five straight quality starts and owns 51 strikeouts and seven walks since the All-Star break. Keuchel was ripped for a season-high three home runs, a season-high four walks and a season high-tying five runs over six innings in a loss at Seattle on June 20.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros SS Carlos Correa (hamstring) has missed the last four games and remains day-to-day.

2. Seattle 3B Kyle Seager is 8-for-15 with three home runs and six RBIs in his last three games.

3. Houston RF George Springer (fractured wrist) began a minor-league rehab assignment over the weekend and should return in early September.

PREDICTION: Astros 4, Mariners 1