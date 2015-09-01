Preview: Mariners at Astros

Phenom Carlos Correa homered in his return from a four-game absence and attempts to help the Houston Astros continue their home dominance of Seattle when they host the Mariners on Tuesday. Correa, who had been sidelined with a hamstring injury, hit a two-run blast as part of a 2-for-4 performance in Monday’s 8-3 victory as Houston improved to 7-1 at home against Seattle this season.

Correa has belted 16 homers despite being in the minors for the first two-plus months of the season. Jose Altuve recorded three hits on Monday and set a club record with 45 in August (batting .365 during the month) to help the Astros enter September with a four-game lead over second-place Texas in the American League West. Seattle’s Mark Trumbo slugged two homers and drove in all three runs in the series opener, giving him five blasts over his last 10 games. The Mariners are taking a long look at Jesus Montero and it isn’t going well - he’s 2-for-35 with 14 strikeouts in his last 11 contests.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle, Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH Roenis Elias (4-7, 4.20 ERA) vs. Astros RH Scott Feldman (5-5, 3.75)

Elias lost to the Chicago White Sox in his last turn - his first major-league start since July 2. He allowed four runs (three earned) and nine hits in 6 2/3 innings against the White Sox to lose his third consecutive outing. Elias is 1-2 with a 6.61 ERA in three 2015 starts against Houston and has the same record and 4.55 ERA in five career turns.

Feldman is 1-0 with five no-decisions over his last six outings. He put forth a standout effort against the New York Yankees in his last turn, allowing six hits over eight scoreless innings, but wasn’t involved in the decision. Feldman is 5-6 with a 4.21 ERA in 28 career appearances (14 starts) against the Mariners after receiving a no-decision on April 30, when he gave up two runs and eight hits in seven frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros SS Jed Lowrie homered and doubled on Monday after going 0-for-26 over his previous eight games.

2. The Mariners traded CF Austin Jackson to the Chicago Cubs for a player to be named and $210,000 in international slot money and dealt OF Justin Ruggiano to the Los Angeles Dodgers for a player to be named or cash considerations.

3. Houston RF George Springer (wrist) played the second game of a rehab stint on Monday and is expected to join the Astros as soon as Friday.

PREDICTION: Astros 6, Mariners 3