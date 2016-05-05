Preview: Mariners at Astros

The Seattle Mariners began a seven-game road trip with a three-game sweep at Oakland and look to keep the success going when they visit the Houston Astros for the opener of a four-game set on Thursday. The Mariners scored 21 runs in the Oakland series and have won eight of their last 10 overall games.

Seattle’s Robinson Cano has strung together four consecutive multi-hit performances and is 9-for-17 this month. Nelson Cruz also is swinging a hot bat for the Mariners, going 7-for-12 over his last three games - including a tape-measure blast into the seats well beyond the center-field fence in Oakland during Wednesday’s 9-8 victory. Houston has won consecutive games for the first time this season after rolling to a 16-4 shellacking of Minnesota. Budding star Carlos Correa homered for the first time since April 6 and recorded three RBIs while Jason Castro (four RBIs) and Jose Altuve (three) also went deep as the Astros won for just the fifth time in their last 15 games.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle, Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH Wade Miley (2-2, 5.06 ERA) vs. Astros RH Chris Devenski (0-1, 1.45)

Miley pitched his first career shutout in his last outing, when he limited Kansas City to five hits and didn’t walk a single batter. The turnaround performance was needed after he posted a 7.04 ERA over his first four starts after being acquired from Boston during the offseason. Miley is 2-0 with a 2.63 ERA in four career starts against Houston but has struggled to retire Altuve (7-for-12), Evan Gattis (4-for-8) and Carlos Gomez (5-for-15, one homer).

Devenski lost his first major-league start on Saturday against Oakland as he allowed two runs and five hits in five innings. He gave up just one run in six relief appearances prior to the start and has an impressive 1.07 WHIP to go with his stellar ERA. Devenski has performed well at home, striking out seven in 7 2/3 scoreless innings over four appearances.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cano was 5-for-12 with two homers as the Mariners took two of three from the Astros late last month.

2. Castro is 8-for-18 with two home runs, five RBIs and eight runs scored during his six-game hitting streak.

3. Seattle 1B Dae-Ho Lee slugged two homers on Wednesday and has four in just 32 at-bats.

PREDICTION: Mariners 10, Astros 5