Preview: Mariners at Astros

Seth Smith and the Seattle Mariners look to continue their unexpected power surge on Monday afternoon, when they visit the Lone Star State to open a three-game series versus the American League West-rival Houston Astros. Smith provided the fireworks with a grand slam to extend his home-run streak to a career-high four contests on Sunday, helping Seattle complete a four-game series sweep of Baltimore with a 9-4 victory.

The 33-year-old Smith has gone 8-for-17 with 11 RBIs in his last four contests for the Mariners, who erupted for 31 runs and 47 hits - including 23 for extra bases - in the series. Smith hopes the hot streak carries over as the veteran is just 4-for-21 in seven encounters with Houston this season and 0-for-6 with three strikeouts versus Monday starter Lance McCullers. The Astros had won 11 of 12 before dropping back-to-back contests to the Chicago White Sox, with George Springer's third leadoff homer of the season accounting for the lone run in Sunday's 4-1 setback. Jose Altuve was hitless for the second time in three contests but is a blistering 10-for-15 lifetime against Monday starter Wade Miley.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle, Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH Wade Miley (6-4, 5.58 ERA) vs. Astros RH Lance McCullers (3-2, 3.91)

A stint on the disabled list did nothing to alter the fortunes of Miley, who returned from shoulder impingement to surrender five runs in four innings en route to an 8-1 setback to Pittsburgh on Wednesday. The 29-year-old has posted a 7.63 ERA over his last six outings, although he pitched significantly better in his lone appearance versus Houston this season. Miley allowed two runs and five hits in six innings of a no-decision at Minute Maid Park on May 5.

McCullers is ready to take the ball after a blister on his right index finger caused him to miss his last start. The 22-year-old followed a three-game winning streak by allowing seven runs and walking 10 over his last three outings (18 1/3 innings), posting an 0-1 record in the process. McCullers improved to 2-1 in three career starts versus Seattle after permitting two runs and four hits while striking out seven in his last encounter.

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston RHP Will Harris has logged a franchise-record 35 consecutive appearances without yielding an extra-base hit.

2. Seattle DH Nelson Cruz has homered three times and driven in eight runs while hitting safely in seven of his last eight contests.

3. Springer has gone deep on two occasions during his four-game hitting streak and has recorded six hits in seven meetings with the Mariners this season.

PREDICTION: Mariners 4, Astros 2