a year ago
Preview: Mariners at Astros
July 7, 2016 / 4:30 AM / a year ago

Preview: Mariners at Astros

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Houston Astros once were 11 games below .500 and now are intermingled with Toronto and Boston near the top of the American League wild-card standings. Houston is a torrid 28-11 since bottoming out and looks to complete a three-game sweep of the visiting Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.

The Astros (45-39), who were postseason participants last season, struggled mightily until the tear that also has seen All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve (.352) take over the major league-lead in batting. A .420 hitter in June, Altuve is 3-for-8 in the series for the Astros, who used two-run homers by Colby Rasmus and A.J. Reed as well as a solo blast by Luis Valbuena to post a 5-2 victory on Tuesday. Robinson Cano was Seattle's lone All-Star selection as slugger Nelson Cruz - who hit his 22nd homer on Tuesday - was passed over. The Mariners have scored just three runs while dropping the first two games of the series after registering 31 in a four-game sweep of Baltimore.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle, Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH Wade LeBlanc (1-0, 1.50 ERA) vs. Astros RH Mike Fiers (6-3, 4.12)

LeBlanc has put together consecutive stellar outings since being acquired from Toronto. He has allowed just two runs and six hits in 12 innings - shutting out St. Louis over six frames in his team debut while giving up two runs in a triumph over Baltimore on Friday. LeBlanc has posted a 1.69 ERA in three career appearances (one start) against Houston and has served up a home run to Evan Gattis.

Fiers has found his stride as he is 3-0 with a 1.57 ERA in his last four starts. He blanked the Chicago White Sox on four hits over six innings to win his last outing. Fiers allowed four runs - three earned - and five hits over 5 2/3 frames in his lone career start against Seattle on Sept. 29, yielding a two-run homer to Cano.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners CF Leonys Martin is just 4-for-30 over his last seven games.

2. Houston RHP Will Harris was named to the American League All-Star team and OF George Springer is one of the five AL players named to the Final Vote balloting for the last All-Star roster spot.

3. Seattle recalled OF Daniel Robertson from Triple-A Tacoma, optioned LHP David Rollins to the same club and transferred RHP Adrian Sampson (flexor strain) to the 60-day disabled list.

PREDICTION: Astros 6, Mariners 2

