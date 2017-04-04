Preview: Mariners at Astros

The Houston Astros received a superb pitching performance in the season opener and hope for more of the same when they continue their four-game series against the visiting Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. Dallas Keuchel combined with a pair of relievers on a three-hit shutout Monday as Houston extended its Opening Day winning streak to five games, putting pressure on Lance McCullers Jr. to follow suit.

George Springer put his name in the Astros' record book, becoming the third player in franchise history - and first since Terry Puhl in 1980 - to hit a leadoff home run on Opening Day. The 27-year-old outfielder is coming off the most productive season of his three-year career as he recorded 29 homers and 82 RBIs while playing in all 162 games last year. Jean Segura made a nice first impression for Seattle, recording two of the team's three hits in his debut. The 27-year-old shortstop, who was acquired from Arizona in a five-player deal in November, led the National League with 203 hits last season.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle, Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (2016: 16-12, 4.12 ERA) vs. Astros RH Lance McCullers Jr. (2016: 6-5, 3.22)

Iwakuma registered a career-high 16 victories last season but had a rough spring as he posted a 7.13 ERA. The 35-year-old from Japan has yet to finish with a losing record in the majors and notched at least 14 wins in three of his five campaigns. Iwakuma is 5-6 lifetime against Houston, however, and has been hit hard by Jose Altuve, who is 16-for-38 with a homer and seven RBIs.

McCullers' 2016 season ended prematurely as he missed the final two months with a sprained elbow. The 23-year-old Floridian also struggled this spring, finishing with a 7.31 ERA in five starts. McCullers is 3-2 with a 2.28 ERA in five career turns against the Mariners but has struggled against Robinson Cano (6-for-14).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mariners recalled RHP Chase De Jong from Triple-A Tacoma prior to Monday's game as LHP Dillon Overton was placed on the paternity list.

2. Houston SS Carlos Correa, who fell four RBIs shy of 100 last season, is off to a fast start after hitting a solo homer and a sacrifice fly in the opener.

3. Seattle RHP Felix Hernandez does not expect to miss his next start after leaving Monday's contest with tightness in his right groin.

PREDICTION: Mariners 6, Astros 3