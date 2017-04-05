Preview: Mariners at Astros

Strong pitching and the long ball have been a recipe for success for the Houston Astros in the first week of the 2017 campaign. Houston attempts to remain unbeaten Wednesday as it continues its season-opening four-game home series against the Seattle Mariners.

The Astros have received stellar starts from Dallas Keuchel and Lance McCullers Jr. in their first two games, with the latter allowing one run over six innings in Tuesday's 2-1 triumph. They also have put on a bit of a power display, hitting a pair of solo home runs in each of the two victories. Brian McCann and Marwin Gonzalez went deep for Houston on Tuesday, while Danny Valencia went 2-for-4 and drove in Seattle's first run of the season. The Mariners, who were among the leaders in the American League in scoring last year, are just 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position and have recorded a total of 10 hits over their first two contests.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle, Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH James Paxton (2016: 6-7, 3.79 ERA) vs. Astros RH Charlie Morton (2016: 1-1, 4.15)

Paxton will be facing a familiar foe in his season debut as he made two of his final three starts of 2016 against the Astros. The 28-year-old Canadian, who led all left-handed starters in the major leagues by averaging 96.8 miles per hour on his fastball last year, finished the campaign with a victory at Houston on Sept. 28 in which he gave up three runs over five innings. Paxton is 1-2 with a 4.88 ERA in four career turns versus Houston.

Morton will be making his first major-league appearance since April 23, 2016, when he suffered a season-ending torn hamstring in a start for Philadelphia against Milwaukee. The 33-year-old became a free agent during the offseason and found a suitor in Houston, which signed the New Jersey native to a two-year, $14 million contract. Morton, who never has faced Seattle, is 46-71 with a 4.54 ERA, three complete games and two shutouts in 162 career games - one relief appearance - with Atlanta, Pittsburgh and the Phillies.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners SS Jean Segura is the only member of the team that has had more than six plate appearances against Morton but hasn't had much success, going 3-for-22.

2. Houston RHP Ken Giles is the third pitcher in club history to record a save in each of the team's first two games, joining Dave Smith (1987) and Billy Wagner (1997).

3. Seattle placed LHP Drew Smyly (elbow) on the 60-day disabled list and claimed RHP Evan Marshall off waivers from Arizona.

PREDICTION: Mariners 6, Astros 2