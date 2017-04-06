The Houston Astros attempt to complete a sweep of their season-opening four-game series when they host the Seattle Mariners in the finale on Thursday. Houston appeared headed to an extra-inning loss Wednesday before George Springer belted a two-out, three-run homer in the 13th for a walk-off 5-3 victory.

Springer, whose blast was his second of the year, also recorded a two-run double as he drove in all five of the Astros' runs on Wednesday and six of their 10 runs in the series. The extra-inning loss was somewhat of a moral victory for the Mariners, who registered one run and 10 hits over their first two games. Jean Segura hit Seattle's first homer of the year Wednesday and finished with two of the team's six hits. Segura is 4-for-15 (.267) in the series, making him the only member of the Mariners with a batting average above .200.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle, Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH Ariel Miranda (2016: 5-2, 3.88 ERA) vs. Astros RH Joe Musgrove (2016: 4-4, 4.06)

Miranda will be making the start in place of Drew Smyly, who was placed on the 60-day disabled list Tuesday with an elbow injury. The 28-year-old Miranda made his major-league debut on July 3 against Seattle, allowing three runs and four hits in two innings of relief before being traded to the Mariners at the end of the month. Miranda won his only career start versus Houston on Sept. 18, when the Cuban gave up two solo home runs among three hits while striking out eight in seven frames.

Musgrove also got his first taste of the major leagues last season, making a relief appearance against Toronto on Aug. 2 before joining the rotation for the remainder of the campaign. The 24-year-old Californian won two of his final three starts, allowing a total of five runs over 18 2/3 innings in that span. Musgrove, who was drafted by Toronto but acquired in a nine-player trade on July 20, 2012, will be facing Seattle for the first time.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros RHP Chris Devenski had an impressive season debut on Wednesday, registering seven strikeouts over four innings of hitless relief.

2. Houston has won its first three games for the first time since 2001.

3. Seattle RHP Felix Hernandez will start against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday - his 31st birthday - after exiting the season opener with tightness in his groin.

PREDICTION: Mariners 7, Astros 4