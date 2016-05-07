Astros 6, Mariners 3

HOUSTON -- Carlos Correa reached base in all four plate appearances and the Houston Astros turned a methodical offensive performance into a 6-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night at Minute Maid Park.

Correa finished 3-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs and launched his fifth home run of the season for the Astros (11-19).

The Astros evened the four-game series with the Mariners (17-12), who had a five-game road winning streak snapped.

Six different Astros scored in support of right-hander Doug Fister (3-3), who carried a shutout into the seventh inning before Seattle rallied.

Fister surrendered just two singles before Kyle Seager doubled with one out in the seventh, a deep drive to right-center field that pushed Nelson Cruz to third base. Fister followed by walking Adam Lind and, two batters after he was lifted in favor of Pat Neshek, Ketel Marte delivered a bases-clearing triple.

Neshek rebounded to strand Marte before Will Harris and Luke Gregerson locked down the eighth and ninth innings. Gregerson posted his seventh save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

George Springer (2-for-4) and Marwin Gonzalez (2-for-3 with a walk) added multi-hit games in support of Correa. Jose Altuve finished 0-for-4 but walked and scored in the seventh, extending his streak of reaching base to 21 home games.

Correa supplied the first-inning punch for the Astros, drilling a 1-2 fastball from Mariners right-hander Taijuan Walker the opposite way into the right-field seats. Marwin Gonzalez took Walker deep in the second, lining a two-run homer to right for his first career non-solo homer run after 25 previous dingers.

In his previous appearance against the Astros, Walker dominated to the tune of 11 strikeouts in seven innings. In fact, Walker was 5-1 with a 3.96 ERA in his career against the Astros.

Walker failed to return to the mound for the third inning because of neck spasms.

It took the Astros two innings to touch Mariners reliever Mayckol Guaipe, but in the fifth, Correa added an RBI single and upped the lead to 4-0. One batter later, Colby Rasmus turned a deep drive to center field into a sacrifice fly and a 5-0 Houston advantage.

Fister, meanwhile, was cruising. He worked around a Robinson Cano single in the first and a leadoff infield single by Marte in the third. Fister retired seven consecutive batters after Marte reached and then induced an inning-ending double play in the fifth after Chris Iannetta walked with one out.

NOTES: The Astros placed LHP Tony Sipp on paternity leave and recalled RHP Michael Feliz from Triple-A Fresno. Sipp, expecting the birth of his second child, is the lone southpaw in the Houston bullpen, a fact that presents a bit of concern against the Mariners and their seven left-handed hitters. Feliz was optioned after the conclusion of the series with the Twins on Wednesday night. ... Mariners 2B Robinson Cano has 30 RBIs in the Mariners’ first 28 games. The only Seattle player with more RBIs through the first 28 games was Ken Griffey Jr. (33 in 1997). ... Astros 2B Jose Altuve celebrated his 26th birthday. Through the age of 25, Altuve hit .306/.346/.426 with 868 hits (235 extra-base hits) and 179 stolen bases in 697 games. ... The Mariners were 6-4 in the opening game of a series.