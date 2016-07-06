Power surge helps Astros defeat Mariners

HOUSTON -- Dallas Keuchel worked six solid innings and the Houston Astros showcased an electric power display with three home runs to beat the Seattle Mariners 5-2 on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.

Luis Valbuena, Colby Rasmus and A.J. Reed all clubbed homers off Mariners right-hander Taijuan Walker (4-7), with Valbuena socking his 10th home run and Rasmus his 11th dinger. Collectively, that trio finished 3-for-5 with five RBIs, four runs scored and one walk against Walker.

Keuchel (6-9) won his third consecutive start and recorded his first home win since April 15 against the Tigers. He allowed a run-scoring groundout to Mariners catcher Chris Iannetta in the second inning and a solo home run to Nelson Cruz in the fourth, his 22nd, but was effective.

Keuchel allowed five hits and one walk while striking out six batters. He retired the side in order only twice yet stranded runners in scoring position in the second inning (Kyle Seager), fifth (Daniel Robertson) and sixth (Robinson Cano). Robertson and Cano were left stranded at third.

Closer Will Harris picked up his ninth save for the Astros (45-39) and followed scoreless appearances from right-handers Pat Neshek and Ken Giles. Seattle (43-41) finished 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Walker appeared set to dominate, tearing through the first five batters he faced before Valbuena set the tone for left-handers against Walker.

Valbuena bashed a 1-1 pitch into the upper deck in right field to pull the Astros even at 1-1. Walker looked sharp again in the third in pitching around a two-out single from Astros right fielder George Springer but the bottom fell out against the Astros' lefties in the fourth.

Rasmus and Reed delivered booming two-run homers, with Rasmus driving home Jose Altuve after he reached on an infield single. Valbuena walked immediately following Rasmus' homer and set the table for Reed, who bashed his second career home run the opposite way to left-center field.

Walker, having surrendered five runs on five hits (including three homers) and one walk, did not return for the fifth inning. He was lifted after experiencing discomfort in the right foot that had been bothering him for more than a month. His fast start proved to be just a mirage.

NOTES: Astros 2B Jose Altuve was named a starter for the American League in the All-Star Game, his fourth selection overall. Altuve entered Tuesday leading the majors in batting (.353) with 14 home runs, 49 RBIs and 21 stolen bases. Mariners 2B Robinson Cano was named to his seventh All-Star team as a reserve. Cano entered Tuesday batting .303 with 19 homers and 54 RBIs. ... Astros RHP Will Harris was named to his first All-Star Game. Harris leads AL relievers with a 0.74 ERA and has converted all eight of his save opportunities. He had not allowed an extra-base hit in 36 2/3 innings entering Tuesday. ... Mariners OF Daniel Robertson was selected from Triple-A Tacoma and LHP David Rollins was optioned to Tacoma. The Mariners also transferred RHP Adrian Sampson to the 60-day disabled list. Robertson was batting .262 with four home runs, 25 RBIs and 26 runs in 73 games with the Rainiers. Rollins had worked four scoreless relief outings with Seattle in two stints. Sampson made one start for the Mariners before being placed on the 15-day DL on June 24 with a right flexor bundle strain.