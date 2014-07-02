Young again strong; Mariners sweep Astros

HOUSTON -- In the span of three days, the Seattle Mariners welcomed the return of phenom right-hander Taijuan Walker and honored right-hander Felix Hernandez as the American League Pitcher of the Month.

Also of note: Chris Young kept plugging along.

Young produced his fourth consecutive quality start and the Mariners completed a three-game series sweep of the Houston Astros with a 5-2 victory Wednesday at Minute Maid Park.

Young (8-4) allowed just two hits -- both solo home runs -- in seven innings, striking out a season-high eight batters while throwing just 29 balls among his 99 pitches. He has surrendered four earned runs in his last four starts, making his excellence on Wednesday routine.

“I don’t know where we would be without him,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “He’s done a tremendous job for us and today was no different. It was a quality start from start to finish. He gave us an opportunity.”

Young retired seven consecutive batters after Astros shortstop Marwin Gonzalez lined a home run to right field with one out in the third inning. When Astros designated hitter Kike Hernandez supplied Houston a 2-0 lead with his two-out homer to left field in the fifth -- the first home run of his career -- Young responded by retiring the final seven batters he faced.

“I was very pleased,” Young said. “I felt for the most part I made very good pitches. I kept them off balance, really had two good off-speed pitches today and good fastball command. I was pleased. There are going to be days you give up home runs and you hope they don’t beat you. The guys came back and picked me up and the credit goes to them.”

As they did Tuesday night, the Mariners (47-38) broke the game open with one big inning, this time striking for four runs in the sixth.

Astros right-hander Brad Peacock (2-5) appeared in control before suddenly unraveling, having faced the minimum in his three previous innings before fanning Seattle designated hitter Endy Chavez to open the sixth.

But after Mariners center fielder James Jones reached on a sharp single to left, second baseman Robinson Cano (hit by pitch) and third baseman Kyle Seager (walk) loaded the bases. Peacock then uncorked a wild pitch with first baseman Logan Morrison at the plate, scoring Jones, before Morrison lined a two-run double just past Astros first baseman Jon Singleton. Morrison scored when catcher John Buck added a single.

“I just kind of lost it,” said Peacock, who allowed four runs, six hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. “I’ll go back and look at some video and see what I was doing wrong. I felt great up until that point. It kind of stinks.”

Cano doubled and scored in the seventh when Seager lined an RBI single to right-center field.

Seattle has won six consecutive road games and four consecutive series heading into Chicago to face the White Sox.

Mariners right-hander Fernando Rodney worked the ninth for his 24th save. The Astros (36-50) were swept at home for the third time in 2014.

“The best thing that we’ve got going is the Seattle Mariners are leaving town,” Astros manager Bo Porter said. “We don’t have to play them tomorrow. Don’t take anything away from these three games; we didn’t play our best baseball. But tip your cap to the Seattle Mariners. They played really good baseball for three days, that’s why they walked out of here winners.”

NOTES: Astros RHP Anthony Bass was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list. Bass was placed on the DL on May 11 with a right intercostal strain and made three scoreless rehab appearances for Class A Quad Cities, recording six strikeouts in four innings. The Astros optioned LHP Kevin Chapman to Triple-A Oklahoma City. ... Mariners LHP James Paxton will complete a bullpen session of 45-50 pitches on Friday in Chicago. Paxton, transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day DL on June 9, completed a 35-pitch session on Monday in Houston as he works his way back from a left lat strain. ... The Astros agreed to terms with three international free agents: RHP Franklin Perez, SS Miguelangel Sierra and C Brandon Benavente. The Venezuelans, all 16 years old, will report to the Astros’ complex in the Dominican Republic but will not appear in games until the 2015 calendar year.