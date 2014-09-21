Keuchel, Astros overpower Mariners, 10-1

HOUSTON -- Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel could not resist taking one final dig at Seattle Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon, especially on a night when the pitcher reached a personal milestone.

Keuchel pitched eight strong innings and, backed by an impressive power surge from his teammates, led the Houston Astros to a 10-1 drubbing of the Mariners on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park.

Keuchel (12-9) reached 200 innings, becoming the first Houston left-hander to hit that plateau since Wandy Rodriguez logged 205 2/3 innings in 2009. Keuchel allowed one run on seven hits and one walk with a season-high-tying eight strikeouts on 120 pitches.

Earlier this season, after Keuchel twirled a complete game against the Mariners in Seattle, McClendon described Keuchel as having “average” stuff. After controlling the Mariners again, Keuchel answered in kind.

”That’s the only goal I had was 200 innings because I want the team to rely on me to get it done,“ said Keuchel, whose previous career high of 153 2/3 innings was set last season. ”Just to be able to do that is very rewarding.

“Pretty good for an average season.”

The Astros (68-87) snapped their four-game skid by matching their season high of five home runs. First baseman Chris Carter initiated the onslaught in the first inning with his 37th homer and center fielder Jake Marisnick capped the display in the seventh inning.

Seattle (83-71) picked an opportune time to lose, doing so without ceding any ground in the American League wild-card chase. The Oakland Athletics and Kansas City Royals lost earlier Saturday. The Mariners remain a half-game behind the Royals for the second wild-card spot.

“It’s huge,” Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager said of forgetting the loss. “You are at this point of the year, you are in single-digit games left, and we obviously know where we stand. Every game is magnified right now.”

Fittingly, it was Carter who keyed the power surge, blasting a two-run home run off Mariners right-hander Chris Young (12-9) with one out in the first, scoring left fielder Robbie Grossman. Carter had gone 13 games without a home run or RBI, but his shot got the Astros’ offense rolling.

Two batters later, right fielder Alex Presley doubled the lead with a two-run shot of his own, scoring center fielder Dexter Fowler for a 4-0 advantage. During Carter’s 13-game slump, the Astros hit just one home run, but Presley doubled that output against Young.

The Astros chased Young with two more homers to open the fourth, with third baseman Matt Dominguez and catcher Carlos Corporan going back-to-back with their 16th and sixth homers, respectively. Young allowed eight hits and seven runs.

“I didn’t pitch as well as I‘m capable,” Young said. “I‘m disappointed. Just felt good going in. Don’t know what happened. Just didn’t make good pitches.”

The Mariners had their chances against Keuchel early, but aside from their lone run in the third, those chances were squandered. Keuchel stranded two runners in the first and third innings.

Logan Morrison, Corey Hart and Mike Zunino stroked singles in succession to open the fourth. Keuchel didn’t cave as he struck out shortstop Chris Taylor. Keuchel preserved the 5-1 lead when he induced center fielder Austin Jackson to ground into a 1-2-3 double play to end the threat.

“He pitched well,” McClendon said. “Had a good sinker. Listen, everyone was up in a huff about what I said last time. I wasn’t trying to downplay the kid. He has average stuff. He knows how to pitch. He doesn’t have David Price-type of stuff. That’s just a fact. That’s not a knock on the kid.”

NOTES: Astros RHP Josh Fields remains unavailable with discomfort in his side. Fields earned a save in his last outing -- Sept. 9 at Seattle -- and has not allowed a run in nine innings. Fields is 2-0 with two holds and two saves over his last eight appearances. ... Mariners LF Dustin Ackley was held out of the starting lineup due to lingering discomfort in his left ankle. Ackley recorded his second career multi-homer game and finished 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBIs and three runs on Friday night, but he is 0-for-7 with four strikeouts in his career against Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel. Ackley aims to return to the lineup for the series finale on Sunday. ... The Astros will honor Minor League Pitcher of the Year Josh Hader and Minor League Player of the Year Brett Phillips before their home finale Sunday. Hader finished 10-3 with a 3.28 ERA over 27 appearances between Triple-A Lancaster and Double-A Corpus Christi. Phillips hit .310 with 17 home runs, 68 RBIs and 23 steals in 130 games for Class A Quad Cities and Lancaster.