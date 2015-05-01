Astros need 10 innings to earn 7th win in a row

HOUSTON -- Astros manager A.J. Hinch was more inclined to credit the disciplined, all-around play of his team for its recent run of success as opposed to any mysticism associated with momentum, but there is no denying that Houston is benefitting from plenty of both these days.

Second baseman Jose Altuve notched his eighth consecutive multi-hit game and his first career walk-off hit, stroking a one-out single in the 10th inning to score Marwin Gonzalez and lift the Astros to a 3-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros (15-7) extended their winning streak to seven games. The Mariners (10-12) saw their three-game winning streak end.

Altuve, who finished 3-for-5 with a run, ripped a 10th-inning single to left field off Mariners right-hander Dominic Leone (0-2), following a double by the shortstop Gonzalez and a walk from pinch hitter Colby Rasmus. Altuve extended his hitting streak to nine games and raised his batting average to .367.

“I was just trying to get a hit,” Altuve said. “This game is very important for us because of the way we’re playing to keep the momentum going. I just put one swing on the ball and ended up winning the game.”

Said Leone: “We were trying to go away, sinker. I guess if you’re going to miss, I would like to miss in the spot that I do, which is low and in. He just turned and pulled it down the line. He just did what he did with the pitch.”

Right-hander Luke Gregerson (2-0) capped another strong performance by the Houston bullpen. Astros left-hander Tony Sipp did the heavy lifting, stranding Mariners first baseman Logan Morrison at third base in the ninth by striking out left fielder Dustin Ackley before getting catcher Mike Zunino to pop up to Altuve to end the threat.

Gregerson yielded a leadoff single to right fielder Seth Smith in the 10th but induced an inning-ending double play from second baseman Robinson Cano to cap that half of the frame and set the stage for Altuve.

“There’s a real belief that we’re going to make our 27 outs count, we’re going to play good defense, we’re going to make them face our best pitchers at critical times,” Hinch said. “That was pretty much the recipe to win tonight.”

Mariners left-hander James Paxton had retired nine consecutive batters before Astros third baseman Luis Valbuena worked a walk to open the sixth. Valbuena followed with a daring foray to third base when right fielder George Springer hit a bloop single to right, a decision that was rewarded when designated hitter Evan Gattis contributed his second run-scoring groundout of the evening to pull the Astros even at 2-2.

Houston right-hander Scott Feldman didn’t get long to settle in, surrendering three successive singles to open his outing. Two were byproducts of defensive shifts, with Smith and Cano reaching on ground balls that would have been fielded cleanly against a normal alignment.

Feldman traded one run for two outs when Mariners designated hitter Nelson Cruz rolled into a double play that scored Smith. But after surrendering a run-scoring single to left to third baseman Kyle Seager, Feldman allowed just six baserunners over his final six innings.

Paxton surrendered an RBI groundout to Gattis with one out in the first inning.

“We didn’t play very well tonight,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “It was one of those games that looked extremely close because we kept it close. We had opportunities to certainly put some runs on the board, and we didn’t do it.”

Feldman and Paxton both allowed two runs in seven innings.

NOTES: After appearing in four consecutive games, Mariners RHP Fernando Rodney was unavailable Thursday night. Rodney picked up the save in each of Seattle’s three victories against the Texas Rangers in the first three games of a 10-game, three-city road trip. ... Astros SS Jed Lowrie will undergo thumb surgery Friday. Lowrie, batting .300/.432/.567 with four homers and 10 RBIs, tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb Monday night against the San Diego Padres and is expected to miss eight to 12 weeks. ... Astros manager A.J. Hinch penciled in RHP Samuel Deduno as his starter for Friday. Deduno is replacing RHP Asher Wojciechowski in the rotation after Wojciechowski was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Sunday.