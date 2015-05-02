Astros extend winning streak to eight

HOUSTON -- If the Seattle Mariners could find solace in defeat on Friday night, it came in the form of their tugging on the cloak of invincibility protecting the Houston Astros’ seemingly infallible bullpen.

Five relievers combined for five innings of quality work and the Houston Astros bashed three home runs in a 4-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, the Astros’ eighth consecutive win.

The Astros (16-7) own the longest active winning streak in the majors, a stretch that is their best since an eight-game run from Aug. 27 to Sept 3, 2008. At nine games above .500, the Astros matched the best record in club history through 23 games, equaling their 16-7 start in 1980.

Buoyed by right-handers Josh Fields (1-0), Pat Neshek and Chad Qualls, as well as left-hander Kevin Chapman, Houston remained undefeated in games in which it led.

The quartet allowed just one hit and totaled six strikeouts, with righty closer Luke Gregerson posting his fifth save despite serving up two solo home runs in the ninth inning.

Designated hitter Nelson Cruz smacked his American League-leading 11th home run to snap a string of nine consecutive batters retired, and two batters later first baseman Logan Morrison followed with a shot to right field. But the rally wasn’t quite enough to save Seattle (10-13).

“We’ve got to get going, do whatever we’ve got to do to shake it up and start swinging the bats better,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “You score two or three runs, you’re not going to win ballgames.”

Fields struck out four of the five batters he faced. Designated hitter Evan Gattis, center fielder Jake Marisnick and right fielder George Springer all clubbed home runs for the Astros, who lead the AL with 32.

With right-handed long reliever Samuel Deduno pressed into duty, the onus was on the Astros to score quickly in support of their spot starter and for Deduno to work as long as possible before ceding to the bullpen.

Gattis handled the initial task, drilling a two-run homer to left field in the first inning off Mariners left-hander Roenis Elias (0-1), scoring second baseman Jose Altuve for a 2-0 lead.

“I was just glad he hung it,” Gattis said of the curveball that yielded his third homer of the season. “It was still down a little bit, but luckily, I got the barrel to it, and I was glad to see it go out.”

Houston tacked on a run in the third when Marisnick belted a solo homer, his third on the season, also into the Crawford Boxes in left.

“I don’t know,” Elias said of his mistake pitches. “I was pitching good. Command of the fastball, curveball, changeup, everything. I don’t know.”

Deduno lasted just four innings, but his outing was eventful.

He stranded two base runners in the first inning, including center fielder Austin Jackson at third base. Deduno left another base runner at third in the fourth, getting consecutive groundouts after Morrison stroked a one-out triple to center field.

Deduno did surrender an RBI double to Seattle second baseman Robinson Cano in the third but departed with a 3-1 lead having allowed three hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

“He probably had a little bit more in the tank, but I didn’t want to extend him too far,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said of Deduno.

“Our bullpen continues to take the ball in really good situations and respond. Everybody knew this was going to be a game where multiple people would have to contribute, and they did.”

NOTES: Mariners RHP Hisashi Iwakuma remains three to four weeks from activation off the 15-day disabled list and has initiated a long-toss regimen as part of his rehabilitation. Iwakuma (0-1, 6.61 ERA) was placed on the DL on April 24 (retroactive to April 21) with a strained right latissimus dorsi. ... Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel, a strong candidate for American League Pitcher of the Month, went 3-0 with a 0.73 ERA in April, the lowest ERA in franchise history for any pitcher after his first five starts of the season. Keuchel leads the AL in innings (37) and has the lowest opponents’ batting average (.130) in the majors. ... After posting a 4.95 ERA over the opening 12 games of the season through April 19, the Mariners compiled a 2.73 ERA in the final 10 games of April, the third-lowest ERA in the AL during that span. Seattle had the highest ERA in the AL before April 20.