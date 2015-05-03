Five homers power Astros to ninth straight win

HOUSTON -- For a fleeting moment, the Houston Astros appeared vulnerable, but then came the hail of home runs that kept their momentum intact.

Behind an overwhelming power display that produced five home runs, including back-to-back blasts in the third and fourth innings, the Houston Astros extended their winning streak to nine games with an 11-4 win over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park.

Designated hitter Evan Gattis, left fielder Colby Rasmus, second baseman Jose Altuve, third baseman Luis Valbuena and catcher Hank Conger all went deep for the Astros (17-7), providing ample run support for right-hander Collin McHugh, whose early woes proved immaterial.

McHugh (4-0) surrendered four homers, but they were solo shots as the Mariners (10-14) failed to keep pace with the Astros’ offensive barrage. Seattle right fielder Nelson Cruz cranked two of the Mariners’ four homers, his 12th and 13th, for his 16th career multi-homer game.

The Astros’ collective ammunition proved mightier and irrepressible.

”That was a pretty explosive night,“ Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. ”We did a lot of damage. We took advantage of a couple mistakes, leading up to the damage. I like the back-to-back doubles (in the sixth); I like the Conger homer tack-on.

“Clearly, the big inning was as explosive as you can get. All in all, a really good offensive night. You know, they always say solo homers won’t beat you. We tested that one a little bit.”

The nine combined home runs were a Minute Maid Park record.

Cruz homered in the second and sixth. Seattle first baseman Logan Morrison and catcher Mike Zunino each hit their third homers of 2015.

What little momentum the Mariners generated with two home runs in the ninth inning on Friday night manifested against McHugh in the first inning with Cruz, Morrison and Zunino giving the Mariners a 3-0 lead.

Cruz and Morrison homered in their previous at-bats, and the Zunino blast appeared to frustrate McHugh, who entered his fifth start without having allowed a home run this season.

“I thought we had good approaches, had some good swings on (McHugh),” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “Eleven runs will take the wind out your sail a little bit. It’s kind of tough to come back from that.”

The Astros were quick to pick up McHugh, tagging Mariners right-hander Taijuan Walker (1-3) for two runs in the second inning before going full throttle offensively in the third and fourth to chase Walker.

Walker was 3-0 with a 2.67 ERA in his career against the Astros. But after first baseman Marwin Gonzalez and center fielder Jake Marisnick had RBIs in the second inning, Gattis provided a 4-3 lead with a two-run shot, his fourth homer of the season. Rasmus followed with his fifth home run for a 5-3 lead.

The wheels came off for Walker in the fourth when he allowed consecutive singles to open the inning before Altuve cranked a three-run homer, his third home run of the season, to left-center field.

“You always have one day that everybody hits, and obviously that day was today,” said Altuve, who extended his hitting streak to 11 games. “We put up good numbers and we won the game to keep it going.”

Walker departed having allowed eight runs (seven earned), nine hits and one walk with two strikeouts. He did not get an out in the fourth before giving way to right-hander Yoervis Medina, who promptly surrendered a home run to Valbuena for a 9-3 Houston lead.

“I just feel like I didn’t use my fastball enough like I did my last two starts,” Walker said. “First inning I pounded them with fastballs and got ground balls with it, and then the second inning I just felt like I didn’t throw the fastball enough. They hit my off-speed, hit my mistakes.”

NOTES: Mariners RHP Tom Wilhelmsen will throw another bullpen session on Sunday after completing a 25-pitch session on Friday. Wilhelmsen (0-0, 6.75 ERA) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 13 with a hyperextended right elbow. ... Astros manager A.J. Hinch announced that RHP Samuel Deduno will start Wednesday against the Texas Rangers. Deduno worked four innings in a spot start Friday night, allowing one run on three hits and two walks, with four strikeouts. ... Right-handed-hitting LF Rickie Weeks, not lefty-hitting Dustin Ackley, was in the starting lineup against Astros RHP Collin McHugh. Ackley is batting .000/.133/.000 in 15 plate appearances against McHugh and is just 5-for-41 (.122) since April 14.