Gattis helps Astros edge Mariners

HOUSTON -- Even when things go wrong for the Houston Astros these days, momentum has a way to spinning back toward a positive direction.

Astros designated hitter Evan Gattis smacked a tie-breaking home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, his second of the game, to lift the Houston Astros to a 7-6 victory and a four-game series sweep of the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at Minute Maid Park.

Houston (18-7) extended its winning streak to 10 games, its longest since a 12-game run in 2004, in somewhat fortuitous fashion, coughing up a five-run, late-inning lead before Gattis struck against Mariners rookie right-hander Carson Smith (0-1), who allowed the first run of his career. Smith had not been scored upon in 20 previous appearances.

“It’s huge,” Gattis said of the streak-preserving homer, his sixth of the year. “It just happened to be me. Just wanted somebody to scratch a run across. Carson Smith’s been tough, and I was just glad to see it go over.”

The Mariners (10-15) trailed 6-1 courtesy of Gattis’ three-run, first-inning homer off left-hander J.A. Happ, and a two-run blast from Astros first baseman Chris Carter in the third, a shot that scored Gattis. Houston tacked on its sixth run when shortstop Marwin Gonzalez singled to right in the fourth, scoring catcher Jason Castro from second.

”Two changeups I wish I could take back,“ Happ said of the Gattis and Carter home runs. ”That’s really the story of the game, right there. I tried to battle as long as I could, and I needed to get us some innings as long as I could to limit the damage.

“Today was tough, for sure. Things were going their way, but stuff like that just happens when they have that kind of momentum. But those two pitches, in particular, I made it easy for them.”

Astros right-hander Roberto Hernandez pitched effectively enough, but was undone by his infield defense. Gonzalez was guilty of a throwing error in the sixth inning that enabled Seattle right fielder Seth Smith to score immediately following his triple to center. Still, the Astros led 6-2 entering the seventh before Hernandez allowed three consecutive hits.

Mariners catcher Mike Zunino chased Hernandez with his RBI double, scoring third baseman Kyle Seager. Seattle pinch hitter Rickie Weeks followed by greeting left-hander Tony Sipp with a two-run double to center, pulling Seattle to within 6-5. Another Houston error followed.

With Mariners center fielder Justin Ruggiano batting, Astros third baseman Jonathan Villar failed to catch an accurate throw from Castro with Weeks bearing down on what was an ill-fated attempt to swipe third base. When the throw sailed past Villar, Weeks rounded third and scored easily, taking Happ off the hook and tying the game at 6-6.

“We swung the bats better,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “I‘m proud of the way the guys stepped up. It was a tough game where they could have laid down, but they fought back and really grinded it out. They showed a lot of fortitude, which leads me to believe this team is going to be just fine.”

Astros closer Luke Gregerson induced a game-inning double play from Mariners shortstop Brad Miller to record his sixth save. Pat Neshek (2-0) notched the win for Houston with two strikeouts in a perfect eighth inning as Seattle negated its three-game sweep at Texas last week.

“They’re a hot team right now with a lot of confidence,” Zunino said of the Astros. “They’ve had some momentum, and when things are going like that, things seem to go your way.”

NOTES: Following his third multi-homer game of the season on Saturday night, Mariners DH/RF Nelson Cruz is batting .407 with 11 home runs and 21 RBIs while in the lineup as the right fielder (15 games). Cruz batted fourth as the designated hitter on Sunday. ... Astros 2B Jose Altuve closed April with a .500 slugging percentage, his highest such mark entering May since 2012 -- his first full season in the majors -- when he entered May with a .547 slugging percentage. ... Seattle capped the series finale with 24 solo home runs, the most in the majors. ... This is the latest Houston has been in first place since May 22, 2004.