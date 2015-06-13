Quick-starting Astros rough up Hernandez in rout of Mariners

HOUSTON -- Seattle Mariners right-hander Felix Hernandez had pitched so brilliantly on the road for such an extended stretch of time that he was due for an off performance away from Safeco Field. But no one could have forecast a performance as dismal as any Hernandez has ever had.

Hernandez recorded just one out and failed to escape the first inning as the Houston Astros sent a dozen batters to the plate en route to a 10-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night at Minute Maid Park.

Astros left-hander Brett Oberholtzer worked eight scoreless innings and was the beneficiary of the Astros’ eight-run outburst in the first inning. Houston snapped a seven-game losing streak by bludgeoning Hernandez (9-3), who was undefeated on the road this season having allowed a total of seven earned runs over five starts and 34 2/3 innings.

”I don’t know what happened,“ Hernandez said. ”To be honest, I don’t really know.

“This is one of the worst starts of my career. I just turn the page. Try to forget about this one.”

With haste, the Astros dispatched Hernandez, as eight of nine batters reached against him. Hernandez contributed to his own undoing with his throwing error four batters into the game, an errant toss home that not only allowed Astros left fielder Preston Tucker to score on a fielder’s choice grounder by Evan Gattis, but enabled right fielder George Springer to round third base and score the third run of the inning.

Springer got the Astros on the board with an RBI double that scored second baseman Jose Altuve, whose infield single started the onslaught. Hernandez walked center fielder Colby Rasmus after his error, recorded his lone out with a strikeout of phenom shortstop Carlos Correa, and then came undone to eliminate any measure of positive momentum.

Houston followed with two home runs sandwiched around a sharp single to left field by Chris Carter. Third baseman Luis Valbuena doubled the lead with a three-run blast, his 13th homer of the season, into the Houston bullpen in right-center field. Catcher Jason Castro chased Hernandez with a two-run shot, his seventh home run of the year.

“We had a good approach against him,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “We laid off some pitches, we drew a couple walks and he doesn’t walk a ton of guys. I thought we executed a really good game plan.”

Trailing 8-0, Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon pulled Hernandez, who tied career-worst marks for earned runs allowed (eight) and fewest innings pitched (1/3). Hernandez, whose ERA jumped from 2.51 to 3.38, had been 9-3 with a 2.12 ERA in 22 road outings since the start of 2014.

“There was nothing to say,” McClendon said of removing Hernandez. “Look, he’s human. He had a tough night. I was not going to stress him anymore. He was at 31 pitches with one out. Just made no sense.”

The Astros (35-27) bashed four home runs, with Correa (his second) and Carter (his 11th) adding solo shots in the second and fifth innings.

Oberholtzer (1-1) didn’t waste the run support, limiting the Mariners (27-34) to three hits and two walks while striking out five. He wobbled a bit in the second but worked around two baserunners. He recovered to face the minimum in four of the next five innings and capped his night by getting a called third strike on Mariners right fielder Mark Trumbo.

“I just looked at today,” Oberholtzer said of the best start of an injury-marred season. “We lost a few in a row, seven to be exact, so it felt good to turn the page and get a win tonight, especially against King Felix.”

NOTES: Astros RHP Brad Peacock made his first injury rehab appearance for Double-A Corpus Christi on Thursday night, tossing two scoreless innings in a start at Midland. Peacock allowed two hits with one walk and two strikeouts on 37 pitches. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a left intercostal strain on April 15. ... Mariners RHP Hisashi Iwakuma will throw a simulated game on Monday, limited to three innings and 45 pitches, and if all goes well he will be sent on assignment to Triple-A Tacoma next Saturday. Iwakuma was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 24 with a strained right latissimus dorsi. ... After spending 17 consecutive games atop the order, Astros RF George Springer moved back to the three-hole on Friday. Springer posted a .348/.427/.485 line batting leadoff, including his first career five-hit game on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox.