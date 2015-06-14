Mariners score early, often in win over Astros

HOUSTON -- Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon effectively tempered the enthusiasm following a welcome victory, but the truth remains that Seattle sorely needed the offense it showcased on Saturday and the pitching left-hander Mike Montgomery continues to produce in a pinch.

Montgomery delivered another quality start for an injury-ravaged rotation and the Seattle Mariners parlayed a breakout first inning into an 8-1 victory over the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

Montgomery (1-1) allowed one run on six hits and three walks with four strikeouts over six innings, his third consecutive outing of at least six innings with two or fewer earned runs allowed. With left-hander James Paxton currently on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left middle finger, Montgomery has filled the void left by his absence ably.

“I probably didn’t have the best command of the breaking stuff today but I wanted to keep throwing it and he (Mariners catcher Mike Zunino) wanted me to keep throwing it,” Montgomery said. “And it’s just one of those pitches you have to keep with it and even if it doesn’t come around the way you wanted, it’s still going to mix it up and give hitters different looks and get your fastballs back in play.”

The Mariners (28-34) snapped a seven-game losing skid at Minute Maid Park by pouncing on Astros right-hander Collin McHugh (6-3) while sending eight batters to the plate in their five-run first inning.

Mariners first baseman Logan Morrison struck the biggest blow of the frame, a three-run home run to right field that prevented McHugh from escaping with a manageable 3-0 deficit. Morrison followed an RBI single from right fielder Nelson Cruz and a sacrifice fly by third baseman Kyle Seager as Seattle recorded its highest run total in an inning this season.

“The one thing we wanted to do was get LoMo down in the lineup against this particular guy because he’s hit some home runs off of him and we were hoping that we could have some guys on base and he could produce,” McClendon said. “And he did a nice job of it.”

Morrison added a two-run homer in the third inning, his eighth of the season, also to right and also off McHugh, whose weeks-long struggles continued. Over his last seven starts, McHugh, who surrendered eight runs on nine hits and two walks in three innings, has allowed 54 hits and nine walks over 40 2/3 innings with an ERA spike from 4.34 to 5.08.

“We have to go back to the drawing board. Fix something; gotta figure something out,” McHugh said.

“It’s frustrating because my stuff is not very sharp right now, but my body feels good, my arm feels good. I feel good in between starts.”

Morrison finished 2-for-4, produced his third career multihomer game, and matched his single-game high of five RBIs. Left fielder Seth Smith, center fielder Austin Jackson and designated hitter Mark Trumbo joined Cruz and Morrison in recording multihit games with two apiece.

The Astros (35-28) scratched across their lone run in the fifth inning when right fielder George Springer doubled to right field one at-bat after catcher Jason Castro doubled to center field with one out. Springer (2-for-4) and Castro (2-for-3 with a walk) each tallied multihit games.

“We were playing from behind,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said, “trying to piece together a couple of good innings.”

NOTES: The Mariners recalled RHP Danny Farquhar from Triple-A Tacoma to reinforce their strained bullpen. Farquhar began the season with Seattle, posting an 0-3 record with a 6.46 ERA in 20 relief appearances before being optioned to Tacoma on May 25. He was 1-0 with a 6.75 ERA in five appearances with the Rainiers. Seattle OF Rickie Weeks was designated for assignment after hitting .167/.263/.250 over 37 games. ... Astros 2B Jose Altuve showed signs of improvement after being removed in the first inning on Friday night with right hamstring discomfort. Altuve remains day-to-day and is unlikely to play the remainder of the series against the Mariners. ... Astros RHP Brad Peacock returned to Houston for reevaluation after experiencing discomfort following his first injury rehab assignment on Thursday night. Peacock was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 15 with a left intercostal strain.