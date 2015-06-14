Astros shut out Mariners

HOUSTON -- This was the rare occasion where the Houston Astros scored in abundance without the long ball serving as the foundation for their offense, a fact that Astros manager A.J. Hinch did not let go unnoticed.

Astros rookie right-hander Lance McCullers worked five hitless innings and was buoyed by an offense that scored multiple runs three times by the close of the fourth inning in the Astros’ 13-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros (36-28) won their fifth consecutive series against the Mariners (28-35) by pounding Seattle left-hander Roenis Elias (3-4) into submission. Elias had not allowed more than four runs in any of his previous nine starts this season and entered the rubber match of this series against the Astros 3-1 with a 2.48 ERA in five road appearances.

Houston staggered Elias with three runs in the first inning, added two runs against him in the third, and knocked him from the game when left fielder Colby Rasmus lined an RBI single into left field as part of a five-run fourth. Third baseman Luis Valbuena hit his 14th home run in that frame, a two-run shot to right field off right-hander Danny Farquhar.

Of their 14 hits, the Astros mashed just two homers on the afternoon.

“I think too many times we get put in a corner about home runs being our identity, and I get it. We hit a lot of them,” Hinch said. “But to be a good offense we’re going to need days like this where we get base hit after base hit after base hit against a good pitcher. I think our offense, as streaky as it can be, we demonstrate on days like today that we can have a high-end offense.”

Elias allowed eight runs (seven earned) on seven hits and four walks with two strikeouts over 3 1/3 innings, his shortest outing this season.

“He just didn’t have much command today, and it was a tough day for him in a lot of different ways,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said of Elias. “Breaking ball was not there, fastball command was not there, he couldn’t use his changeup. It was just a tough day. He had been on a roll. He had been pitching extremely well, so it’s a tough one.”

Astros second baseman Marwin Gonzalez drilled a solo home run to left field, his third on the season, off left-hander Charlie Furbush for a 12-0 lead with one out in the sixth inning, as Houston improved to 23-0 this season when hitting multiple home runs in a game.

Houston designated hitter Evan Gattis opened the game 4-for-4 with four singles and scored after his first three plate appearances. He finished 4-for-5.

The left-handed-hitting Rasmus was 2-for-2 with a walk and three RBIs off Elias. Rasmus finished 2-for-4.

McCullers (3-1) continued his strong recent run, lowering his ERA in three starts this month to 1.71. He labored a bit with his control, issuing four walks to match his four strikeouts, and that led to his early departure. McCullers had 90 pitches on his ledger when left-hander Tony Sipp entered in relief to open the sixth inning. But with the Astros cruising 11-0 at the time, there was no reason to push McCullers any further.

“I just didn’t have my best stuff today, but I was fortunate enough to be able to battle for the guys and they had my back today,” McCullers said.

The Mariners suffered their sixth shutout loss on the season and second this series after falling 10-0 in the opener on Friday night.

“You only have two options,” Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager said. “You can hang your head and feel sorry for yourself or you can get back to work and keep grinding.”

NOTES: Astros 2B Jose Altuve did some light outfield running Sunday morning but remains sidelined by right hamstring discomfort. Altuve departed the series opener on Friday night following his second at-bat in the first inning. His status remains day-to-day. ... Mariners OF Mark Trumbo, who snapped a 0-for-19 skid with a single in the seventh inning on Saturday, was a late scratch due to back spasms. Acquired from the Diamondbacks on June 3, Trumbo is batting .162 with one RBI over nine games with the Mariners. ... Astros RHP Brad Peacock will arrive in Houston on Monday for reevaluation after suffering a setback during his injury rehab start on Thursday night for Double-A Corpus Christi. Peacock pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings in his first appearance since being placed on the 15-day disabled list with a left intercostal strain April 15.