Keuchel records 16th win as Astros top Mariners

HOUSTON -- Dallas Keuchel kept pace in a crowded field of American League Cy Young Award candidates by doing what he has done with record-setting regularity: win at Minute Maid Park.

The Houston left-hander matched the club record for consecutive home wins and received ample run support as the Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 8-3 Monday night.

Keuchel (16-6) leads the American League in wins after allowing one run on six hits and one walk with eight strikeouts over seven innings. He earned his 13th consecutive home win, a streak that dates to last season and matches the franchise mark set by right-hander Danny Darwin in 1989 and ‘90.

“He doesn’t have all the power in his stuff, but he knows how to pitch,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said of Keuchel. “He uses his arsenal very well. He’s in and out, up and down, changes his speed. He’s pretty good.”

Astros third baseman Jed Lowrie, catcher Hank Conger and rookie shortstop Carlos Correa all homered off Mariners left-hander Vidal Nuno (0-2) to help Houston clinch the season series over the Mariners.

The Astros (73-59) improved to 7-1 at Minute Maid Park against Seattle this season. The Mariners (61-71), meanwhile, dropped an eighth consecutive road series opener against an AL opponent.

Keuchel surrendered his first home run at Minute Maid Park this season with two outs in the second inning when Mariners first baseman Mark Trumbo crushed an opposite-field shot to the upper deck in right. Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre was the previous opposing player to homer off Keuchel in Houston, doing so Aug. 10, 2014.

Trumbo added his second of the night, 10th with the Mariners and 19th overall this season in the ninth, a two-run shot off Oliver Perez.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Astros responded, but not until after Keuchel escaped a bases-loaded, no-outs jam in the top of the frame by inducing a double play from left fielder Franklin Gutierrez before striking out Trumbo to strand a pair of baserunners in scoring position.

“It was very big,” Keuchel said of his escape act in a 1-1 game. “It wasn’t an ideal situation, but (I was) thankful enough to kind of make some pitches and do some weak contact.”

Houston rebuilt its one-run lead when Lowrie smacked an opposite-field home run down the right field line with one out in the bottom of the fourth inning, his sixth on the season and second since coming off the disabled list on July 30. Conger followed two batters later with a towering shot to left, his ninth overall.

Lowrie snapped an 0-for-28 skid with his homer, and he followed with a leadoff double in the sixth inning.

”I don’t think I’ve had a stretch that long in my career where I hit balls as consistently hard as I was without getting a hit,“ Lowrie said. ”It’s a funny game.

“I’ve gone through stuff like this before, and that’s why you just continue to work because you know you’re going to turn it around.”

Correa doubled the Astros’ lead to 5-1 with a two-run shot to left-center off Nuno with one out in the fifth, scoring second baseman Jose Altuve (who finished 3-for-5). With his 16th home run, Correa closed to within four of matching the club record for a shortstop, set by Dickie Thon in 1983.

Correa, Lowrie and designated hitter Evan Gattis recorded two-RBI games for the Astros.

Nuno surrendered five runs on seven hits and two walks in six innings.

“Giving up those home runs killed it a little bit,” Nuno said. “I was leaving the ball up, command was off a little bit. But otherwise, the changeup and off-speed were all working.”

NOTES: The Mariners traded CF Austin Jackson to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for a player to be named and international draft slot money. Jackson, acquired at the 2014 non-waiver trade deadline from the Detroit Tigers, hit .257/.297/.343 with eight home runs and 52 RBIs over 161 games with Seattle. The Mariners will give former SS Brad Miller an extensive look in center field. ... Astros SS Carlos Correa returned to the lineup after missing four games with left hamstring soreness. ... Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez will start Saturday at Oakland, manager Lloyd McClendon announced. Hernandez previously was scheduled to start Monday night against the Astros, but his turn was skipped so he could freshen up.