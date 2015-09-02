Long balls lift Mariners past Astros

HOUSTON -- For Seattle Mariners sluggers Mark Trumbo and Logan Morrison, Minute Maid Park continues to serve as a locale of supreme comfort.

Trumbo blasted his third home run of the series, and Morrison delivered his third career pinch-hit home run as the Seattle Mariners held off another Houston Astros rally for a 7-5 win Tuesday night.

Morrison snapped a 5-5 tie with his two-out, two-run shot to right off Astros right-hander Pat Neshek (3-4) in the eighth inning.

Trumbo lifted the Mariners (62-71) to a 5-3 lead in the fifth inning with a 442-foot, two-run blast off right-hander Vince Velasquez to left-center field.

Trumbo entered play Tuesday with a .519 slugging percentage, four homers and 11 RBIs in 12 games at Minute Maid Park. Morrison was slugging .579 with four homers and 13 RBIs in 19 games in Houston.

“I figured with Neshek on the mound I might hit, also might run or go play defense,” Morrison said. “I was just kind of staying loose, had my bat in my hand. There’s really no place to swing it. I tried to swing it off the tee down there; the ball almost came back and hit me in the face, so I stopped doing that. I was just hanging out. I was ready.”

The Astros (73-60) twice rallied from two-run deficits and appeared set to do so again when left fielder Colby Rasmus opened the eighth inning with a double to left-center field and advanced to third base on a throwing error by Mariners center fielder Brad Miller.

However, Seattle right-hander Carson Smith recovered in dramatic fashion, striking out a pair of pinch hitters, Hank Conger and Luis Valbuena, before punching out Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who was 2-for-3 with a walk heading into his fifth plate appearance.

“At that point, I was just trying to get outs,” Smith said. “We had a two-run lead. If one run scored, so be it. I was just trying to minimize damage. If I get a strikeout, I get a strikeout.”

Mariners reliever Logan Kensing (1-0) earned the win with a scoreless seventh inning. Seattle closer Tom Wilhelmsen retired the side in order in the ninth to notch his seventh save of the season.

A rough night for Astros right-hander Scott Feldman ended abruptly with two outs in the third inning when he departed due to discomfort in his right shoulder. Feldman, who issued just eight walks over his first seven starts following a seven-week stay on the disabled list, walked five of the 16 batters he faced Tuesday. He is scheduled for an MRI exam on his ailing shoulder sometime Wednesday.

“It felt worse and worse,” Feldman said. “It felt tight at the beginning of the game, but once it started feeling to where it was actually starting to hurt, you got to try to know the difference between tightness and putting yourself and the team in a bad position. Once I started hurting, I don’t want to go out there and tear my shoulder.”

The three Feldman walks in the second came in succession with two outs, with Seattle third baseman Kyle Seager earning an RBI via a bases-loaded walk. Feldman opened that frame by surrendering a homer to designated hitter Franklin Gutierrez, his 11th of the season.

Feldman was charged with a third run when Velasquez allowed one of his inherited runners, Gutierrez, to score after Miller greeted him with a single. However, the Astros capped their comeback from 2-0 and 3-1 deficits when right fielder Jake Marisnick homered with two outs in the fourth.

“Obviously, the character of this team is really good,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “We’ve done this before where we’ve fallen behind and come back and played. We will play a complete game in September. That shouldn’t be news to anybody.”

NOTES: Astros OF George Springer will continue his rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi through Thursday, at which time he will be re-evaluated for activation from the 15-day disabled list. Springer played his third game in right field for the Hooks on Tuesday night, and after a scheduled day off Wednesday, will serve as the designated hitter Thursday. He landed on the DL with a right wrist fracture on July 2. ... As part of the Sept. 1 roster expansion, the Mariners recalled OF Stefen Romero and RHP Jose Ramirez from Triple-A Tacoma and selected INF Shawn O‘Malley and RHP Tony Zych from Tacoma. ... The Astros recalled RHP Josh Fields and INF Jonathan Villar from Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Fresno, respectively, and selected LHP Joe Thatcher from Fresno. To make room for Thatcher on the 40-man roster, Houston designated RHP Jake Buchanan for assignment.