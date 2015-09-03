Morrison sparks Mariners vs. Astros

HOUSTON -- It was deja vu all over again for Seattle pinch hitter Logan Morrison, and for a second consecutive night his bench prowess catapulted the Mariners to a late-inning rally to victory.

Morrison worked a decisive leadoff walk in the top of the eighth inning before adding a three-run home run for added insurance in the ninth as the Mariners topped the Houston Astros 8-3 on Wednesday night in the rubber game of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.

The Mariners (63-71) had dropped six of seven games in Houston this season before becoming the first team since the Chicago White Sox in late May to take a series from the Astros (73-61) at Minute Maid Park.

“All in all just a very disappointing loss because we did have our own opportunities and a chance to win the series, and they just did more things correctly to win the series,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said.

The eighth inning of the series finale played out like a reenactment of the eighth on Tuesday night, with Astros right-hander Pat Neshek (3-5) entering a tie game and coming apart with Morrison again pinch hitting.

Morrison didn’t homer off Neshek this time but instead worked a nine-pitch walk that included three two-strike foul balls. Neshek followed by fielding the sacrifice bunt of Mariners catcher Jesus Sucre and air-mailing the throw over second baseman Jose Altuve, who was covering first base. Center fielder Shawn O‘Malley followed with his third hit -- and second RBI single for a 4-3 lead. Seattle added a fifth run later.

In the bottom of the eighth, Astros third baseman Jed Lowrie reached third with no outs and, for a second consecutive night, Houston failed to draw closer in that exact situation as shortstop Carlos Correa popped out, designated hitter Evan Gattis flied out to shallow right, and right fielder Colby Rasmus struck out against right-hander Tom Wilhelmsen.

Morrison added his three-run blast, his 15th home run this season, off Astros right-hander Josh Fields to end the drama in the top of the ninth.

“I figured he wasn’t going to lay a fastball in there for me after last night,” Morrison said of Neshek. “So he mixed it up. I was just trying to get something over the middle of the plate again and do damage with it. I fouled some pitches off and won the battle. Just grinded it.”

Mariners right-hander Carson Smith (2-5) struck out Altuve to end the seventh with two runners in scoring position, duplicated his strikeout of Altuve in the eighth inning on Tuesday night with a runner at third base.

“Altuve is one of the best in the game. This guy has a knack for putting the ball in play,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “Carson must be his kryptonite, because I think he’s a little Superman. He’s fabulous, but Carson made some quality pitches to get out of that inning.”

With two outs in the second, Mariners right fielder Stefen Romero reached on a two-out single and scored when O‘Malley later delivered an RBI single. Astros left-hander Scott Kazmir kept scuffling, allowing a leadoff single to Kyle Seager in the third, a two-out, run-scoring double to Franklin Gutierrez later that inning, and a leadoff double to Seager in the fifth two batters before Robinson Cano delivered an RBI single.

Kazmir departed following the Cano hit, recording his shortest outing with the Astros since his acquisition before the non-waiver trade deadline: 4 1/3 innings with three runs, seven hits and two walks.

“This one was tough,” Kazmir said. “This one was all on me. Not getting through five, putting the team in a bad spot, it shows later on in the innings. Guys have to eat up innings. It was frustrating, especially how I felt. I felt really well going into the game from my bullpen throughout everything, I felt like I had good stuff. I just didn’t last.”

NOTES: The Mariners optioned INF Jesus Montero to Triple-A Tacoma to give him regular at-bats. He hit .200 (15-for-75) with five runs, five doubles, two homers and nine RBIs in 25 games, including a .185/.185/.354 line since his last recall on July 31. He will return to the club on Sept. 8. ... The Astros recalled OF Preston Tucker from Triple-A Fresno, where he spent 10 days to reclaim his swing. He hit .152/.188/.304 with two home runs and two RBIs in 13 games last month before being optioned Aug. 22. ... Astros RHP Scott Feldman had an injection to offset irritation and inflammation in his right shoulder after an MRI on Wednesday revealed no structural damage. Feldman, pulled in the third inning Tuesday night after complaining of shoulder discomfort, will miss at least one start.