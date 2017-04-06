Springer's 13th-inning blast gives Astros 3rd straight win

HOUSTON -- George Springer blasted a 3-2 pitch into the front row of the Crawford Boxes in the 13th inning for a three-run, walk-off homer, and the Houston Astros defeated the Seattle Mariners 5-3 on Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park.

"I knew I had hit it OK, I was just glad it went over the line," Springer said. "I'll take it."

The Astros are off to their first 3-0 start since 2001. The Mariners dropped to 0-3.

"It's a nice way to start the season," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "I'm proud of our guys because we fought through. We haven't played the best in our last two games and we found a way to win some close games. Middle of our order hasn't gotten on track yet and we're 3-0. Our pitching staff has had to throw up a lot of zeros the last couple of days and guys have stepped up."

Chase De Jong (0-1), making his major-league debut as the ninth Seattle pitcher of the night, took the loss after giving up three runs on two hits and one walk in two-thirds of an inning.

"It was a strike," De Jong said about the pitch to Springer. "I just didn't want to walk him, but I need to make a better location down. He's a pretty aggressive hitter. It was a strike. He just got too much wood on it."

Brad Peacock (1-0) entered the game in the 13th inning after Jandel Gustave gave up three straight walks to open the frame. Peacock walked Kyle Seager, driving in Mitch Haniger for the go-ahead run at the time, making it 3-2, but retired the next three batters to minimize the damage.

The Astros received crucial work from the bullpen, especially Chris Devenski.

Devenski held off the Mariners, allowing no hits while striking out seven and walking one in four innings of scoreless relief.

"This is what Chris Devenski does," Hinch said. "He's a troubleshooter with the ability to step up and pitch in big moments. The strikeouts, he was in total command. I did not want to extend him as long as I did but there really never is a reason to take Chris Devenski out of the game when he gets going like this."

With Houston down 2-0 in the seventh, Springer laced his first double of the year down the third-base line past a diving Seager, driving in Yuli Gurriel and Evan Gattis to tie the game.

A solid spring training carried over for Seattle starter James Paxton, who allowed no runs on two hits while walking one and striking out five in six innings.

The scoreless performance is the first for Paxton since June 11, 2016 against the Rangers, when he also received a no-decision.

"That one stung, but it's a long season," Paxton said. "This team is going to be OK. We're going to score a lot more runs this season than we have these first three games. Everyone pitched great, the relievers were fantastic. Things are going to come together for this ball club."

Charlie Morton was nearly as solid for the Astros.

In his first start since April 23, 2016, as a member of the Phillies, Morton gave up two runs on five hits, walking two and striking out four in six innings.

The Seattle bats were dormant in the opening two games of the season before finally broke through Wednesday.

In the fifth inning with one on, Jean Segura lifted a 1-1 pitch from Morton to right field for his first home run as a Mariner, making it 2-0.

The two-run shot was the first home run for the Mariners as a team in 2017. Seattle finished third in the majors in home runs with 223 last season. It took 22 innings for Seattle to hit its first home run this season, in 2016 the Mariners hit a pair in the opening two innings of the year.

"We're playing some crazy games and we certainly did a lot of it last year as well," Seattle manager Scott Servais said. "We've got a good ball club. We're not swinging the bat well right now, but we'll get it going.''

NOTES: Mariners LHP Dillon Overton is expected to return from the paternity list on Thursday. ... Astros RHP Colin McHugh (right shoulder tendinitis) gets the start for Triple-A Fresno in their season opener hursday to begin his rehab assignment. ... Mariners manager Scott Servais said RHP Felix Hernandez (groin) will be good to go for his next projected start at the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. Hernandez exited the Monday opener with the ailment.