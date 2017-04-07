Mariners beat Astros to avoid sweep

HOUSTON -- There was little reason to believe the Seattle Mariners would continue at the ineffective clip they established during the first three games of the season with runners in scoring position. Eventually, someone in the lineup would deliver.

Left fielder Jarrod Dyson slapped an RBI single to left-center field with one out in the ninth inning to help the Mariners salvage the finale of a four-game set with the Houston Astros with a 4-2 win on Thursday night at Minute Maid Park.

Dyson struck against Astros closer Ken Giles (0-1), who recorded saves in the first two games of the series. Dyson drove in pinch-runner Taylor Motter and Mariners shortstop Jean Segura added a run-scoring single to right field that scored another pinch-runner, Guillermo Heredia, with two outs in the ninth.

The Mariners were 1-for-27 with two RBIs with runners in scoring position entering Thursday. They doubled that hit total at the most opportune time.

"You could see it coming around," Dyson said. "Might be coming around a little slower than we expected. We expected to speed the process up a little bit, but it will take a little time and it's a long season. We're not hanging our heads in here, because it's a long season and we're just trying to go out there and do our jobs."

Danny Valencia and Carlos Ruiz reached with one out to ignite the rally for Seattle before being replaced by Motter and Heredia. That the Mariners got a third look at Giles certainly helped their chances for a rally.

"It has been a struggle for us getting the big hits driving some guys in," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "We had some chances early in the game and were scuffling. Nice at-bat by Valencia getting the walk. The hit-by-pitch kind of set it up. We were due to have a couple fall in."

Edwin Diaz notched the save for the Mariners (1-3). Righty Dan Altavilla (1-0) earned his first career victory by striking out the side in a scoreless eighth inning.

George Springer and Marwin Gonzalez homered for the Astros (3-1), who managed to place just three runners in scoring position. Houston starter Joe Musgrove and his counterpart, Mariners right-hander Ariel Miranda, pitched to a stalemate, each allowing two runs on five hits and three walks over five innings.

"I would have liked to go a little deeper in the game," Musgrove said. "But I ran into some trouble in the first inning, had some extra pitching I had to do. (I) was able to get out of that, but that sixth inning is what really hurt me."

Springer essentially clubbed consecutive homers for Houston, following his walk-off, three-run shot on Wednesday night with his 11th career leadoff homer in the finale.

Seattle right fielder Mitch Haniger answered with a solo shot off Musgrove with one out in the third, but Houston quickly reclaimed its lead when Gonzalez drilled the first pitch of the bottom of the third out to left.

The Astros squandered a golden opportunity to expand their 2-1 lead in the fifth inning. They loaded the bases with no outs to set the table for the heart of their lineup. Miranda induced second baseman Jose Altuve to ground into a 5-2-3 double play, and Carlos Beltran lined out weakly to second base after an intentional walk to Carlos Correa.

"It's the beginning of the season," Correa said. "Something with timing, I think. Nothing to worry about. We're 3-1. There's no need to panic right now. We're going to get back on track and be able to produce."

That daring escape closed the book on Miranda. His teammates got him off the hook by scratching across a run in the sixth. They loaded the bases with no outs against Musgrove before reliever Michael Feliz limited the damage, allowing just one of the three runners he inherited, Haniger, to score, knotting the game at 2-2.

NOTES: The Mariners activated LHP Dillon Overton from the paternity list and optioned RHP Chase De Jong to Triple-A Tacoma. Overton welcomed his first child, a boy, on Tuesday. He was 1-1 with a 2.75 ERA over 19 2/3 innings and seven games with the Mariners this spring. He was acquired Jan. 26 from the Oakland Athletics, for whom he was 1-3 with an 11.47 ERA last season. ... Astros RHP Collin McHugh (right shoulder tendinitis) made a rehab start with Triple-A Fresno, allowing three runs on three hits in one inning. A decision regarding when McHugh, who led the club in starts (33) and innings (184 2/3) last season, will rejoin the club is pending. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list on March 30. ... Astros RHP Ken Giles had allowed two runs against the Mariners in 11 games before surrendering two on Thursday night.