Preview: Mariners at Athletics

Coco Crisp and the Oakland Athletics picked a unique way to end Seattle’s unbeaten start and attempt to defeat the visiting Mariners again in Friday’s second contest of a four-game set. Crisp isn’t known for his power but he delivered the first walk-off homer of his career when he led off the 12th inning with the decisive blast in Oakland’s 3-2 victory. Seattle was vying for the second 4-0 start in franchise history until Crisp’s heroics.

The Mariners had just six hits in the 12-inning game after racking up 26 runs on 34 hits while sweeping the opening three-game series from the Los Angeles Angels. Second baseman Robinson Cano is 6-for-16 with four walks in his four games with the club while cleanup hitter Justin Smoak has two homers and seven RBIs. Crisp’s homer was only the second of the season for the Athletics, the other one coming from infielder Alberto Callaspo.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Chris Young (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Dan Straily (2013: 10-8, 3.96)

Young was signed by Seattle in late March after being released by the Washington Nationals. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2012 and the former All-Star hurler with the San Diego Padres in 2007 has recorded just 11 big-league victories in the last five years. Young missed a large chunk of last season with shoulder issues and went 1-2 with a 7.88 ERA in seven starts at Triple-A Syracuse.

Straily has struggled against Seattle in three career starts, going 0-1 with an 8.25 ERA. He’s allowed 15 hits, including four homers, and 11 walks in 12 total innings against the Mariners. Straily held opposing hitters to a .211 average in 12 home starts last season when he went 5-4 with a 3.76 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Four Athletics relievers combined for six innings of one-hit shutout ball in Thursday’s win.

2. Mariners 3B Kyle Seager is off to a 1-for-11 start with five strikeouts.

3. Oakland 3B Josh Donaldson is hitless in 14 at-bats over the last three games.

PREDICTION: Athletics 3, Mariners 2