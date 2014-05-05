Preview: Mariners at Athletics

The Oakland Athletics have the second-best record in the American League and look to stretch out their two-game lead in the AL West when they open a four-game series against the visiting Seattle Mariners on Monday. Oakland has won four of six meetings with the Mariners this season and the current four-game set includes a doubleheader on Wednesday to make up a postponement from last month. Seattle enters on a hot streak with seven wins in the last nine contests.

The Mariners are starting to receive solid production from second baseman Robinson Cano, who has five multi-hit outings in the last nine games despite having just one homer on the season. Oakland starter Scott Kazmir is looking for the first 5-0 start of his career and he handcuffed Seattle hitters in an outing last month. The Athletics recorded a 3-2 10-inning victory over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday to complete a 6-4 road trip, while the Mariners are 4-1 during a nine-game excursion that ends in Oakland.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Chris Young (1-0, 3.04 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Scott Kazmir (4-0, 2.11)

Young picked up his first victory in his last outing when he defeated the New York Yankees. He gave up two runs (one earned) and three hits in 5 2/3 innings and has allowed three or fewer runs in three of his four starts. Young is 2-1 with a 2.43 ERA in six career appearances (five starts) against Oakland.

Kazmir has been superb, allowing three earned runs or fewer in all six outings. One of his strong efforts was against Seattle on April 13 when he struck out a season-high nine and gave up only two hits in six innings. Kazmir is 4-3 with a 3.12 ERA in 12 career starts against the Mariners.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mariners demoted struggling CF Abraham Almonte (.198 with 40 strikeouts) to Triple-A Tacoma after Sunday’s game and will add a player to the roster on Monday.

2. Oakland RF Josh Reddick sprained his left ankle on Sunday and could be held out of the series opener.

3. Cano is 8-for-36 with three homers and 12 strikeouts against Kazmir.

PREDICTION: Athletics 5, Mariners 2