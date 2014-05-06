Preview: Mariners at Athletics

The Seattle Mariners are back at the .500 mark and go after their ninth victory in 11 games when they visit the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday. Seattle posted a 4-2 victory in the series opener of the four-game set as Stefen Romero smacked his first career homer to put the Mariners ahead to stay. Oakland is six games above .500 but just 6-7 at home after losing the opener of a 10-game homestand.

Athletics outfielder Brandon Moss hit a two-run shot for his team’s runs in the opener and 10 of his 70 career homers have come against Seattle. The Mariners are 5-1 with three games left on a nine-game road trip and have scored 55 runs over their last 10 games. Red-hot pitchers Jesse Chavez of the Athletics and rookie Roenis Elias of the Mariners square off Tuesday.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH Roenis Elias (2-2, 3.09 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Jesse Chavez (2-0, 1.89)

Elias has allowed two or fewer runs in four of his first six major-league starts. The 25-year-old from Cuba gave up one run and two hits in five innings against Oakland in his debut April 3 and has only experienced one rough outing. Elias struck out a season-best 10 while defeating the New York Yankees in his last turn and gave up two runs (one earned) and six hits in seven innings.

Chavez has been spectacular while being a rotation regular for the first time in seven major-league campaigns. He took a no-decision against Seattle on April 3 when he gave up two runs (one earned) and five hits in six innings. Chavez struck out eight and pitched seven innings of one-hit shutout ball while beating the Texas Rangers in his last outing.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland 3B Josh Donaldson has reached base in 27 consecutive games.

2. Seattle OF Michael Saunders has three consecutive two-hit outings and is 10-for-23 over the last five contests.

3. Athletics OF Josh Reddick (ankle) didn’t start but was announced as a pinch hitter in Monday’s game before giving way to Yoenis Cespedes.

PREDICTION: Athletics 3, Mariners 2