Preview: Mariners at Athletics (Game 2)

The Seattle Mariners find themselves above the .500 mark as they enter a doubleheader in Oakland against the Athletics to complete a four-game series. Seattle has won nine of its last 11 games after claiming the first two contests to move within two games of the first-place Athletics in the American League West. The teams are playing a doubleheader due to an April 4 game being postponed when the field was unplayable after it rained hard overnight without a tarp on the field.

Second baseman Robinson Cano was one of five Seattle players to record two hits in Tuesday’s victory, which came hours after he was slammed by former teammate Mariano Rivera in a book released Tuesday. Rivera and Cano played together for nine seasons with the New York Yankees and the future Hall of Famer was critical of Cano’s drive and intensity, saying “you don’t see that red-hot passion in him that you see in most elite players.” Cano shrugged off the criticism while Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon put it this way: “All I can tell you is check the book – he plays 160, 162 games a year. I think that’s pretty good passion.”

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Erasmo Ramirez (1-3, 6.75 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Arnold Leon (NR)

Ramirez will be added as the 26th player to start the nightcap and will be sent back to Triple-A Tacoma afterwards. He began the season with the Mariners and was ineffective in five starts before being demoted. Ramirez lost twice to the Athletics in April to drop to 0-4 with a 5.26 ERA in six career appearances (five starts) against Oakland.

Athletics manager Bob Melvin said he would name a starter Wednesday but Leon was in the clubhouse prior to Tuesday’s game and will be added as the 26th player for the doubleheader. The 25-year-old Leon is 2-1 with a 4.34 ERA at Triple-A Sacramento and would be making his major-league debut if he is tabbed to start, though left-hander Drew Pomeranz (1-1, 1.98) is also an option. “First time in the big leagues, it’s going to be a great moment,” Leon told reporters. “All my family’s going to be here. It’s going to be a special day.”

1. Oakland 3B Josh Donaldson was 0-for-4 on Tuesday but drew a walk and has reached base in 28 consecutive games.

2. The Mariners are 6-1 on a nine-game road trip and have scored 63 runs over their last 11 games

3. Athletics RF Josh Reddick (ankle) is expected to start at least one of the games.

PREDICTION: Athletics 9, Mariners 7