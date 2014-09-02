FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Mariners at Athletics
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 3, 2014 / 5:22 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Mariners at Athletics

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

With slugger Adam Dunn firmly in the mix, the Oakland Athletics look to gain some momentum after a dry spell when they host the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. Dunn, acquired Sunday in a trade with the Chicago White Sox, homered in his first at-bat as an Athletic to power his new club to a 6-1 victory in Monday’s series opener. Oakland scored five times in the first inning after producing a total of four runs in losing four straight against the Los Angeles Angels.

Monday’s win pulled the Athletics within 4 1/2 games of the first-place Angels in the American League West and strengthened their hold on the first wild-card spot. Seattle, which has lost four of five, was held to three hits in the series-opening defeat and has scored 14 total runs during its 1-4 swoon. The Mariners are 1 1/2 games behind Detroit for the second wild-card spot.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, ROOT Sports (Seattle), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH James Paxton (4-1, 1.83 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Sonny Gray (13-7, 3.03)

Paxton was recalled in August and proceeded to go 2-1 with a 1.65 ERA in five starts during the month. He tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings in a 5-0 win over Texas on Aug. 26, the fourth time in seven major-league starts in which he has finished at least six frames. The 25-year-old has let up four earned runs in 21 1/3 innings on the road.

Gray has recovered from a rough patch in August with back-to-back quality starts, allowing six runs in 15 1/3 innings. However, he has 21 strikeouts against 13 walks in 32 innings over his last five outings. The former first-round pick allowed an unearned run in 7 2/3 frames at Seattle on July 13 and let up just two earned runs over 13 innings in back-to-back victories over the Mariners in April.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners All-Star 2B Robinson Cano is 1-for-11 with three strikeouts over his last three games.

2. Oakland is 52-13 when it scores first.

3. The season series is knotted at seven wins apiece and eight of the 14 games have been decided by two runs or fewer.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Mariners 3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.