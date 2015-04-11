Preview: Mariners at Athletics

The Seattle Mariners have already seen enough of Oakland rookie Mark Canha, who is forcing the Athletics to give him a longer look. The 26-year-old rookie is 7-for-14 with a home run and six RBI for the Athletics, who look to hand the visiting Mariners their fourth straight loss Saturday.

Canha strengthened his case for regular playing time in Friday’s 12-0 win over Seattle with three hits, including his first career homer. The Rule 5 draft pick is playing first base and left field for Oakland, which saw five different players record at least two hits in Friday’s rout. Seattle has been outscored 19-3 since opening the season with a 4-1 victory over the Angels, and newcomer Nelson Cruz has one hit in his first 15 at-bats. Mariners outfielder Seth Smith has missed the last three games due to a strained groin but could return Saturday.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH J.A. Happ (2014: 11-11, 4.22 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Sonny Gray (1-0, 0.00)

Happ is set to make his Mariners debut after being acquired from Toronto for Michael Saunders in December. The 32-year-old failed to impress with a 6.11 ERA in five starts during spring training but closed with four scoreless innings against Colorado on April 3. Ben Zobrist is 6-for-13 against Happ, who is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA in four career games (two starts) against Oakland, including seven shutout innings May 25.

Gray made his second consecutive Opening Day start Monday and held Texas to one hit over eight shutout innings. The 25-year-old has 20 wins in 46 career appearances, and he brings a career-high 18-inning scoreless streak dating to last season into Saturday’s contest. Gray is 13-5 with a 2.19 ERA in 23 career appearances against AL West teams, including 4-1 with a 2.36 ERA in seven starts against the Mariners.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics OF Josh Reddick (oblique) is expected to be activated from the disabled list Sunday.

2. Seattle 2B Robinson Cano is a career .295 hitter (54-for-183) in 46 games at O.co Coliseum.

3. Oakland has outscored its opponents 30-0 in its three wins this season.

PREDICTION: Athletics 6, Mariners 2