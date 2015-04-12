Preview: Mariners at Athletics

Seattle ace Felix Hernandez looks to build on his dominant opening day performance Sunday when the Mariners face the Oakland Athletics in the rubber match of a three-game series. The Mariners snapped a three-game losing streak Saturday with a 5-4, 11-inning victory over the Athletics, who begin a 10-game road trip in Houston on Monday.

Nelson Cruz, who hit a major league-best 40 home runs for Baltimore in 2014, was two for his first 18 this season before crushing a three-run homer Saturday. Cruz was expected to serve as Seattle’s primary designated hitter, but manager Lloyd McClendon said Saturday he intends to give the slugger semi-regular playing time in the outfield. Oakland’s outfield figures to receive a boost Sunday from Josh Reddick, who is expected to be activated from the disabled list after missing the first six games with a strained oblique. Reddick could get an immediate start in place of Craig Gentry, who is hitless in his first 14 at-bats.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (1-0, 1.29 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Jesse Hahn (0-1, 4.50)

Hernandez was in midseason form in last Monday’s season-opening win over the Angels as the 29-year-old struck out 10 while yielding one run over seven innings. “I can’t say enough good things about him,” Angels catcher Chris Iannetta told reporters. “He just gets tougher as the games go on. The more guys get on base, the tougher he gets.” Hernandez is 19-7 with a 2.58 ERA in 35 career starts against Oakland, including 4-0, 2.22 in six starts last season.

Hahn had mixed results in his Oakland debut Tuesday as he allowed three runs over six innings in a 3-1 loss to Texas. “I thought (Hahn) pitched well, threw strikes,” manager Bob Melvin told reporters. “We just didn’t score him enough runs.” The 25-year-old, who held Seattle to one unearned run in seven innings last June 19 as a member of the San Diego Padres, earned a spot in the starting rotation after posting a 3.06 ERA in five spring training games.

WALK-OFFS

1. Seattle OF Seth Smith returned to the lineup Saturday after missing three games due to a groin strain and went 2-for-3.

2. Oakland 1B Billy Butler has opened the season with a six-game hitting streak (8-for-23).

3. Mariners SS Chris Taylor (wrist) began a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday and could return by the end of the month.

PREDICTION: Mariners 4, Athletics 1