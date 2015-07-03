Preview: Mariners at Athletics

The Oakland Athletics have the opportunity to move out of the American League West cellar when they host the Seattle Mariners in Friday’s second contest of a four-game series. Oakland posted a 4-0 victory in the opener to move within a half-game of fourth-place Seattle and can trade spots with the Mariners with another victory.

Oakland has won three of its past four games and has allowed just four runs during the stretch. The Athletics had lost five consecutive games to Seattle before getting eight scoreless innings from Scott Kazmir on Thursday en route to ending the Mariners’ modest two-game winning streak. Left fielder Franklin Gutierrez had both Seattle hits Thursday and is 4-for-14 since being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. Gutierrez is in the majors for the first time since 2013 after battling a severe stomach illness.

TV: 9:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH J.A. Happ (3-5, 3.89 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Jesse Chavez (4-7, 3.02)

Happ has lost four consecutive starts and has a 5.75 ERA during the stretch. He is winless in his past nine outings with his last victory coming against Oakland on May 9 when he struck out eight and gave up one run and four hits in five innings. Happ is 2-0 with a 2.43 ERA in six career appearances (four starts) against the Athletics.

Chavez had a two-start winning streak snapped in his last outing when he gave up three runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings against Kansas City. He has allowed eight runs and 14 hits in 10 2/3 innings over his last two turns. Chavez lost to Seattle on May 10 when he gave up four runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners 3B Kyle Seager is 5-for-35 with one homer and one RBI over his last 10 games.

2. Oakland 2B/LF Ben Zobrist is 5-for-9 with three walks and three runs scored over the past three games.

3. Seattle recalled SS Chris Taylor - who went 0-for-2 in the opener - from Triple-A Tacoma and designated INF Willie Bloomquist for assignment.

PREDICTION: Athletics 2, Mariners 1