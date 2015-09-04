Preview: Mariners at Athletics

The availability of Seattle slugger Nelson Cruz is uncertain as the Mariners prepare for Friday’s opener of a three-game set against the host Oakland Athletics. Cruz injured his right quadriceps in Wednesday’s victory over Houston and will be re-evaluated hours before game time.

Cruz is enjoying a banner campaign in his first season in Seattle and leads the majors with 39 homers, one off the career high he hit last season for the Baltimore Orioles. The Mariners scored 15 runs while winning their last two games in Houston and have emerged victorious in six of their past nine contests. Oakland allowed 20 runs while losing two of three to the Los Angeles Angels earlier this week. The Athletics are in the American League cellar, five games behind the fourth-place Mariners.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH Edgar Olmos (1-0, 2.13 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Aaron Brooks (1-1, 5.47)

Olmos is making his second career start after allowing three runs and five hits in five innings in a no-decision against the Chicago White Sox last Sunday. He had pitched 7 2/3 innings of scoreless relief in four appearances before getting a look in the rotation. Olmos landed the spot after struggling Mike Montgomery was demoted to Triple-A Tacoma.

Brooks is making his fifth start of the season and second after recently being recalled for the second time since being acquired from the Kansas City Royals. He had a solid outing against Arizona last Saturday when he gave up two runs and eight hits in six innings while receiving a no-decision. Brooks has a career ERA of 9.00 and has allowed 42 hits in 29 big-league innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mariners are 9-4 against Oakland and need to win just one of the final six meetings to clinch the season series for the third straight year.

2. Athletics DH Billy Butler is 9-for-18 over his last seven contests.

3. Seattle 3B Kyle Seager is 13-for-32 with four homers and eight RBIs over the past eight games.

PREDICTION: Athletics 6, Mariners 4