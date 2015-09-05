Preview: Mariners at Athletics

Felix Hernandez is itching to take the mound after receiving some extra rest as the Seattle Mariners face the host Oakland Athletics on Saturday in the second contest of their three-game series. Hernandez hasn’t pitched since beating the Athletics on Aug. 26 as manager Lloyd McClendon skipped him in the rotation to give him a breather prior to the season-ending stretch.

Hernandez allowed just two runs and three hits in eight innings while beating Oakland in his last turn but was hit hard in each of his previous two outings. “I did the same thing last year to freshen him up, and Felix had the best September of his career,” McClendon told reporters. “And everybody thought I was nuts when I did it.” The Mariners improved to 10-4 against Oakland and clinched the season series by winning an 11-8 slugfest on Friday as Kyle Seager and Stefen Romero each homered and recorded three RBIs. Danny Valencia hit a grand slam for the Athletics, who have allowed 26 runs while losing their last three games.

TV: 9:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (15-8, 3.66 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Jesse Chavez (7-13, 3.93)

Hernandez allowed 14 runs and 21 hits over 8 1/3 innings in the two starts prior to the strong effort against Oakland. He has a rather high road ERA of 4.57 to go with a 5-3 mark in 11 away starts. Hernandez is 21-8 with a 2.62 ERA against the Athletics (2-1, 3.00 ERA in four 2015 outings) and has struggled against Stephen Vogt (9-for-18, one homer) while controlling Josh Reddick (7-for-49).

Chavez allowed six runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings while losing on Aug. 25 to fall to 0-5 with a 4.24 ERA in 15 appearances (six starts) against the Mariners. He has served up nine homers in his last seven starts after entering the stretch having given up only eight. Chavez has had his problems with Nelson Cruz (6-for-13, three homers) and Robinson Cano (8-for-19).

WALK-OFFS

1. Cruz (quadriceps) sat out the opener and could miss Saturday’s game as well.

2. Vogt (elbow) was scratched from Friday’s starting lineup but later singled as a pinch hitter and is expected to play on Saturday.

3. Seattle LF Franklin Gutierrez (groin) departed Friday’s game after one inning and is doubtful to start Saturday.

PREDICTION: Mariners 4, Athletics 1