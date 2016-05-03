Preview: Mariners at Athletics

Oakland right-hander Sonny Gray has made 79 career starts and none of them have been shorter than his last outing. Gray will seek to rebound from the poor effort when the Athletics host the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday in the second contest of a three-game slate.

Gray lasted just two innings while losing to the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday when he allowed four runs, walked four and gave up two hits (one a homer). Gray will be trying to cool down Seattle second baseman Robinson Cano and designated hitter Nelson Cruz, who each had three hits in the Mariners’ 4-3 series-opening victory Monday. Athletics left fielder Khris Davis had two homers and three RBIs in the loss to raise his season homer total to five — all coming the past 12 games. Oakland has lost seven of its last 10 games while Seattle has won 12 of its past 17 games after losing six of its first eight games.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (0-3, 4.65 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Sonny Gray (3-2, 3.81)

Iwakuma is winless in five starts and owns a 1.42 WHIP — significantly higher than his 1.10 career mark. He lost to the Houston Astros in his last turn when he gave up a season-worst five runs while lasting just five innings. Iwakuma is 5-5 with a 4.09 ERA in 11 career appearances (10 starts) against Oakland and has struggled against right fielder Josh Reddick (7-for-21) while keeping catcher Stephen Vogt (3-for-14) in check.

Gray has been struggling with his control and has walked four in two of his five starts and has issued 15 overall in 28 1/3 innings. He pitched six or more innings in each of his first four starts — winning three of them — and allowed three runs or fewer on each occasion. Gray is 4-1 with a 2.14 ERA in nine career starts against Seattle and has shut down center fielder Leonys Martin (4-for-30, 10 strikeouts) and catcher Chris Iannetta (1-for-15).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mariners are 20-11 in Oakland since the beginning of the 2013 season — including five straight victories.

2. Vogt had three hits in the opener and is 7-for-20 during a five-game hitting streak.

3. Seattle LF Nori Aoki had two hits Monday for just his third multi-hit outing of the season.

PREDICTION: Athletics 3, Mariners 2