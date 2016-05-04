Preview: Mariners at Athletics

Felix Hernandez looks to continue his mastery of Oakland hitters when the Seattle Mariners attempt to complete a three-game sweep of the host Athletics on Wednesday. Hernandez struck out 10 in seven shutout innings against Oakland in a no-decision earlier this season and boasts a 22-8 record and 2.58 ERA in 41 career starts versus the Athletics.

Hernandez gave up three hits and two walks in the April 10 outing in Seattle and would like to receive the same type of offensive support that occurred Tuesday when the Mariners had three homers among 13 hits in an 8-2 victory. Hernandez has notched 145 career victories and his next win would break a tie with Jamie Moyer as the winningest pitcher in the history of the Mariners, who have won each of their past six games in Oakland and are 13-5 over their past 18 games. The Athletics have dropped eight of their last overall 11 games and are a dismal 5-10 at home. Oakland left fielder Khris Davis has slugged three homers in the series and has hit six in his past 13 contests.

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (2-2, 1.38 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Sean Manaea (0-0, 7.20)

Hernandez has been superb despite the lack of victories and has held opposing hitters to a .165 batting average. He has given up five or fewer hits in all five of his outings and has allowed one earned run or less in four of them. Hernandez, who has a 1.09 career WHIP against Oakland, has struggled against catcher Stephen Vogt (11-for-24, one homer) while dominating right fielder Josh Reddick (7-for-52, 12 strikeouts).

Manaea is making his second big-league start and received a no-decision against Houston on Friday when he allowed four runs and four hits in five innings. He was acquired from Oakland in the midseason deal last season that sent infielder/outfielder Ben Zobrist to the Kansas City Royals. The 24-year-old Manaea was a first-round pick (34th overall) by the Royals in the 2013 draft.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners 2B Robinson Cano homered among two hits Tuesday and is 7-for-12 with four runs scored over the past three games.

2. Reddick has failed to homer in each of the past nine games.

3. Seattle 3B Kyle Seager is batting just .181 but has four homers — including a three-run shot on Tuesday — and 11 RBIs over the past nine contests.

PREDICTION: Mariners 3, Athletics 0