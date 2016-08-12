Preview: Mariners at Athletics

The Seattle Mariners are the hottest team in the American League and strive to stretch their season-best winning streak to seven games when they open a three-game series against the host Oakland Athletics on Friday. The Mariners are fresh off an 8-2 homestand and suddenly find themselves just one game behind the Boston Red Sox for the AL's second wild-card spot.

Seattle just concluded a three-game sweep of Detroit - the Tigers are a half-game ahead of the Mariners in the wild-card derby - as it begins a seven-game road trip. The trio of designated hitter Nelson Cruz (28 homers, 72 RBIs), second baseman Robinson Cano (25 homers, 71 RBIs) and third baseman Kyle Seager (21 homers, 72 RBIs) are carrying an offense that ranks third in the majors with 159 homers. Oakland won three of four from the Baltimore Orioles and scored just nine runs over the first six contests of a 10-game homestand before falling 9-6 on Thursday. Athletics leadoff hitter Coco Crisp is just 1-for-19 over his last five games and his average has dipped to .233.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH Ariel Miranda (1-0, 6.00 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Sean Manaea (3-7, 4.58)

Miranda is making his second start since being acquired from Baltimore in the deal that sent left-hander Wade Miley to the Orioles. The 27-year-old received a no-decision against Boston when he gave up two runs and eight hits over six innings in his Seattle debut on Aug. 4. Miranda picked up the win in relief on Tuesday when he gave up one run and two hits in one inning.

Manaea is 0-2 over his last six starts despite a 2.58 ERA. He lost his past two outings - to the Los Angeles Angels and Chicago Cubs - while serving up two homers in each contest. Manaea received a no-decision in his lone start against Seattle when he gave up four runs and seven hits - including a homer by Cruz - in five innings on May 4.

WALK-OFFS

1. Seager is 9-for-20 with a homer and five RBIs during a five-game hitting streak.

2. Oakland SS Marcus Semien leads the AL at his position with 23 homers but has gone deep just once in the past 11 games.

3. Cano, who is 5-for-10 over the past two games, is batting .368 with three homers and four doubles in 38 at-bats against the Athletics this season.

PREDICTION: Mariners 7, Athletics 4