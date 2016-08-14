Preview: Mariners at Athletics

Despite a hiccup to begin the weekend, the Seattle Mariners have used the momentum they generated from a red-hot start to August and an ability to win close games to make their presence felt in the American League wild-card chase. The visiting Mariners hope to improve to 10-2 over their last 12 contests Sunday when they attempt to take the rubber match of a three-game set against the Oakland Athletics.

After falling to .500 following a 2-1 home loss to begin August to fall six games behind Boston (63-52) for the second wild-card spot in the AL, Seattle (61-54) finished out its homestand by winning eight of nine, going 7-1 in games decided by two runs or fewer. The Mariners remained two games behind the Red Sox following Saturday's 4-3 triumph, using homers from Nelson Cruz and Robinson Cano to rally from an early deficit before their resurgent bullpen slammed the door with 3 2/3 scoreless innings. The Athletics stopped Seattle's seven-game winning streak at Oakland Coliseum with Friday's 6-3 victory but was unable to collect their fifth win in six tries since getting swept at home last weekend by the Chicago Cubs. Billy Butler continued to swing a hot bat for the Athletics by going 3-for-4 with two doubles Saturday and is hitting .474 with seven multi-hit efforts over his last 11 contests.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH Wade LeBlanc (1-0, 4.71 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Zach Neal (2-1, 4.60)

LeBlanc did not factor into the decision for the fifth time in his six starts Tuesday after allowing four runs on a season-high 10 hits and three walks across five innings against Detroit. The 32-year-old journeyman has served up at least one homer - and nine total - over his last six appearances, which includes a three-inning relief appearance in late July. LeBlanc worked 5 1/3 scoreless frames versus the Athletics in his last outing against them on Sept. 23, 2014, to improve to 1-0 with a 5.17 ERA in four games (two starts) against them.

Neal made a seamless transition from a long-relief role to the rotation for the second time this season to get the win against Baltimore on Tuesday, yielding one run on two hits over 5 1/3 innings. Since his recall from the minors in mid-July, the Oklahoma product has permitted only one run on six hits and a walk in 13 2/3 frames. Neal's only other start in 2016 did not go nearly as well as he was pounded for a season-high seven runs on eight hits across four innings versus the Mariners on May 25.

WALK-OFFS

1. Seattle's bullpen has posted a MLB-best 1.18 ERA since Aug. 1 and allowed one run over its last 27 1/3 innings.

2. Oakland LF Khris Davis, who has homered in consecutive games, is hitting .288 with 24 home runs and 60 RBIs at night but only .184 with five homers and 13 RBIs in day games.

3. Each of the Mariners' last 14 games (10-4) have been decided by three runs or fewer.

PREDICTION: Mariners 3, Athletics 2