Preview: Mariners at Athletics

Felix Hernandez has defeated Oakland more than any other team but the right-hander has yet to beat the Athletics this season. The Seattle ace received no-decisions in both outings and looks to improve on his 22-8 career mark when the Mariners visit the Athletics on Saturday in the middle contest of a three-game set.

Hernandez always has fared well at the Oakland Coliseum and is 11-3 with a 2.92 ERA and three complete games in 22 career outings. He has won six of his past seven decisions and will be looking to help Seattle win for the fifth time in the past six games after Friday's 3-2 victory moved the Mariners within 3 1/2 games of the American League's second wild-card spot — currently shared by Baltimore and Detroit. Seattle designated hitter Nelson Cruz contributed a run-scoring double in the series opener and is batting .392 with three homers and seven RBIs in 51 at-bats against Oakland this season. Athletics rookie catcher Bruce Maxwell had a career-high three hits Friday and is 5-for-9 with four RBIs over the past four games.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (10-5, 3.75 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Kendall Graveman (10-9, 3.81)

Hernandez split his last two decisions against Texas and was roughed up for six runs in each outing. The poor starts followed a stretch in which he compiled a 1.86 ERA and 3-0 mark over his previous four turns. Hernandez has served up three homers to Marcus Semien (6-for-17) and has also struggled with Stephen Vogt (11-for-26, one homer).

Graveman is on a superb run in which he has gone 2-1 with a 1.24 ERA over his last four turns. He blanked Boston on six hits over 6 1/3 inningsSunday but settled for a no-decision in a 1-0 victory. Graveman lost to Seattle on Aug. 13 when he gave up four runs and seven hits over six innings and is 1-2 with a 3.71 ERA in six career appearances (four starts) against the Mariners while struggling against Cruz (7-for-12, one homer), Robinson Cano (6-for-11, one homer) and Seth Smith (6-for-12).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mariners have won 10 of their past 11 games in Oakland, including a 6-1 mark this season.

2. Oakland RHP Fernando Rodriguez underwent season-ending shoulder surgery Friday.

3. Seattle 3B Kyle Seager and CF Leonys Martin each went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the opener and both players — Seager (1-for-11) and Martin (0-for-13) — have struggled against Graveman.

PREDICTION: Mariners 4, Athletics 0