Preview: Mariners at Athletics

The Oakland Athletics have turned it up offensively, scoring a total of 22 runs during a three-game winning streak that has followed a four-game slide. Oakland hopes to continue its onslaught Friday as it hosts the Seattle Mariners for the second contest of their four-game series.

After being shut out by Texas on Monday, the Athletics bounced back with a 4-2 victory before erupting for nine runs in back-to-back triumphs over the Rangers and Mariners. Ryon Healy is swinging the hottest bat for Oakland as he went 5-for-7 with three RBIs in the pair of high-scoring wins. Seattle also has been scoring at a high rate as it has produced 35 runs over its last six contests - a span that includes a shutout loss to Miami on Tuesday. Taylor Motter belted a two-run homer for the Mariners in Thursday's 9-6 setback, giving him four blasts in his last eight games to tie Mitch Haniger for the team lead.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), NBC Sports California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (0-1, 5.40 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Sean Manaea (0-1, 5.51)

Iwakuma, who recorded a career-high 16 victories last season, remains in search of his first of 2017. The 36-year-old from Japan went 0-1 despite allowing a total of three runs over 12 innings in a pair of road starts to begin the campaign but was fortunate to avoid a loss at home against Texas on Sunday after being tagged for six runs in three frames. Iwakuma has posted a 9-5 record and 4.14 ERA in 16 career games (15 starts) against Oakland.

Manaea also is winless in three starts this season, including an outing against Houston on Saturday in which he tossed five hitless innings but issued five walks while allowing two runs (one earned). The 25-year-old native of Indiana, who did not factor in the decision in that contest, surrendered a total of 10 runs over 11 1/3 frames in his first two turns of 2017 but registered a career-high 10 strikeouts in a loss at Texas on April 9. Manaea has yet to lose to the Mariners as he went 2-0 with a 4.76 ERA in three starts against them as a rookie last year.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics SS Marcus Semien is expected to be sidelined at least two months after undergoing successful surgery on his right wrist earlier this week.

2. Seattle SS Jean Segura (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Arkansas on Friday.

3. Oakland optioned C Bruce Maxwell to Triple-A Nashville and transferred Semien to the 60-day disabled list to make room on the roster for RHP Cesar Valdez, who allowed three runs over four innings in a start on Thursday after having his contract purchased from the Sounds.

PREDICTION: Mariners 6, Athletics 2