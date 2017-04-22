Preview: Mariners at Athletics

The Oakland Athletics have extinguished their home woes against Seattle and look to post their third consecutive win in the four-game series when they host the Mariners on Saturday afternoon. The Athletics entered the set with 12 losses in their previous 13 home games against Seattle but have posted 9-6 and 3-1 victories to stretch their overall season-high winning streak to four games.
Oakland has outscored its opponents 25-10 during the winning streak. Khris Davis is tied for the American League lead with seven home runs but is 0-for-5 with three strikeouts and three walks in the series. Seattle has dropped the first two contests of a 10-game road trip and is a major league-worst 1-8 away from home. Nelson Cruz reached base three times (one hit, two walks) in Friday's setback, but the slugger has registered just two homers and eight RBIs this season.
TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), NBC Sports California (Oakland)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH Ariel Miranda (1-1, 3.06 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Jharel Cotton (1-2, 5.40)
Miranda is coming off a superb outing in which he scattered four hits over seven scoreless innings without issuing a walk while beating Miami. The 28-year-old Cuban is filling the rotation spot of the injured Drew Smyly, who may not return until late May due to an elbow injury. Miranda settled for a no-decision in his lone career outing against Oakland last season, when he gave up one run and four hits over 5 1/3 innings.
Cotton lost to Texas in his last outing as he allowed five runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. It was the second time this season he surrendered five runs - also doing so in his first start against the Los Angeles Angels - but he was dominant in defeating Kansas City in his other turn, allowing two hits in seven scoreless frames. The 25-year-old Cotton did not factor in the decision in his lone start against the Mariners as he gave up four runs - three earned - and six hits in 4 1/3 innings on Oct. 1.
1. Athletics 3B Trevor Plouffe has homered in both games of the series, with Friday's blast being the 100th of his career.
2. Seattle 2B Robinson Cano is just 1-for-8 in the series to drop his average to .229.
3. Oakland 1B Yonder Alonso, who homered on Friday, has recorded two blasts and one double during a 4-for-8 stretch.
PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Mariners 3