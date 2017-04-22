Preview: Mariners at Athletics

The Oakland Athletics have extinguished their home woes against Seattle and look to post their third consecutive win in the four-game series when they host the Mariners on Saturday afternoon. The Athletics entered the set with 12 losses in their previous 13 home games against Seattle but have posted 9-6 and 3-1 victories to stretch their overall season-high winning streak to four games.

Oakland has outscored its opponents 25-10 during the winning streak. Khris Davis is tied for the American League lead with seven home runs but is 0-for-5 with three strikeouts and three walks in the series. Seattle has dropped the first two contests of a 10-game road trip and is a major league-worst 1-8 away from home. Nelson Cruz reached base three times (one hit, two walks) in Friday's setback, but the slugger has registered just two homers and eight RBIs this season.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), NBC Sports California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH Ariel Miranda (1-1, 3.06 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Jharel Cotton (1-2, 5.40)

Miranda is coming off a superb outing in which he scattered four hits over seven scoreless innings without issuing a walk while beating Miami. The 28-year-old Cuban is filling the rotation spot of the injured Drew Smyly, who may not return until late May due to an elbow injury. Miranda settled for a no-decision in his lone career outing against Oakland last season, when he gave up one run and four hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Cotton lost to Texas in his last outing as he allowed five runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. It was the second time this season he surrendered five runs - also doing so in his first start against the Los Angeles Angels - but he was dominant in defeating Kansas City in his other turn, allowing two hits in seven scoreless frames. The 25-year-old Cotton did not factor in the decision in his lone start against the Mariners as he gave up four runs - three earned - and six hits in 4 1/3 innings on Oct. 1.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics 3B Trevor Plouffe has homered in both games of the series, with Friday's blast being the 100th of his career.

2. Seattle 2B Robinson Cano is just 1-for-8 in the series to drop his average to .229.

3. Oakland 1B Yonder Alonso, who homered on Friday, has recorded two blasts and one double during a 4-for-8 stretch.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Mariners 3