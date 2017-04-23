Preview: Mariners at Athletics

Andrew Triggs will try to extend a historic streak to start the season when he gets the nod Sunday for the Oakland Athletics in the finale of a four-game series with the visiting Seattle Mariners. The 28-year-old Triggs has not allowed a run in 17 2/3 innings over three starts, the longest such run to open a year in franchise history.

"Pretty amazing," Oakland manager Bob Melvin told reporters after Triggs' most recent outing Tuesday against Texas. "To do what he's done to this point, I'm not going to say it's a surprise, but it's definitely welcome." Triggs will also be trying to stretch Oakland's five-game winning streak, which includes victories in the first three games of this series. Adam Rosales and Ryon Healy each hit first-inning homers and five pitchers got the A's to the finish line in Saturday's 4-3 win. The normally light-hitting Rosales has two homers and five RBIs over the course of the winning streak and second baseman Jed Lowrie has six hits and four runs scored in the series.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), NBC Sports California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Yovani Gallardo (0-2, 6.19 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Andrew Triggs (3-0, 0.00)

Gallardo has struggled out of the gate but he lasted six innings for the first time this year in his most recent outing Tuesday against Miami. He also did not walk a batter in that start while allowing four runs on nine hits with three strikeouts. The 31-year-old is 0-5 with a 5.29 ERA in six career starts against the Athletics, but he has a more respectable 3.71 mark in three outings at Oakland Coliseum.

Triggs has allowed two doubles and nine singles among his 11 hits and got through his six innings against Texas without issuing a walk for the first time this season. The former USC product gave up five runs in two innings of relief in his only prior encounter with Seattle, surrendering home runs to both Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz. Triggs has a career 1.93 ERA in 14 games (six starts) at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cano homered Saturday as part of his first three-hit game of the year.

2. Oakland starters have allowed two runs or fewer in eight of the last 11 contests.

3. Mariners CF Jarrod Dyson recorded two hits Saturday and is batting .342 with eight stolen bases in 25 career games against the Athletics.

PREDICTION: Athletics 5, Mariners 4