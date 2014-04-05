FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mariners at Athletics, ppd.
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Treasury Markets
April 5, 2014 / 3:42 AM / 3 years ago

Mariners at Athletics, ppd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mariners at Athletics, ppd: Friday’s contest was postponed due to poor field conditions stemming from overnight rain.

The grounds crew didn’t put the tarp on the field after Thursday’s game and the rain left the infield muddy and the field unplayable. The postponement was the second this week for the Athletics, with Tuesday’s rainout against Cleveland representing Oakland’s first home postponement since May 5, 1998.

The teams will play just once Saturday at the scheduled 2:05 p.m. PT start, and make up the contest on one of Seattle’s other visits to Oakland. Scheduled Saturday starter Felix Hernandez will pitch for the Mariners while scheduled Friday starter Dan Straily will pitch for the Athletics.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.