Mariners at Athletics, ppd: Friday’s contest was postponed due to poor field conditions stemming from overnight rain.

The grounds crew didn’t put the tarp on the field after Thursday’s game and the rain left the infield muddy and the field unplayable. The postponement was the second this week for the Athletics, with Tuesday’s rainout against Cleveland representing Oakland’s first home postponement since May 5, 1998.

The teams will play just once Saturday at the scheduled 2:05 p.m. PT start, and make up the contest on one of Seattle’s other visits to Oakland. Scheduled Saturday starter Felix Hernandez will pitch for the Mariners while scheduled Friday starter Dan Straily will pitch for the Athletics.