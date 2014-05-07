Mariners 6, Athletics 4 (10, 1st): Justin Smoak and Kyle Seager had RBI singles in the top of the 10th as Seattle defeated host Oakland in the first game of a doubleheader.

Smoak delivered a two-out infield single off the glove of Athletics first baseman Daric Barton to score Michael Saunders with the go-ahead run and Seager followed with a single to left as the Mariners won their fifth straight game. Yoervis Medina (2-1) pitched out of a ninth-inning jam and Fernando Rodney worked the 10th for his ninth save.

Saunders began the 10th with a single off Ryan Cook (0-1), stole second and was sacrificed to third. Robinson Cano was intentionally walked and Cook left with an apparent arm injury after striking out Corey Hart before Dan Otero entered and gave up the infield hit to Saunders that led to the Mariners beating Oakland for the third straight day.

Seattle ace Felix Hernandez took a 3-1 lead into the seventh inning but the Athletics scored three runs on John Jaso’s single. Josh Donaldson’s sacrifice fly and Brandon Moss’ triple off the left-center field fence. The Mariners tied the contest in the eighth on Robinson Cano’s line single to center.

Hart hit a leadoff homer in the second inning and Oakland tied it in the fourth when Yoenis Cespedes led off with a single and later scored on Barton’s infield out. Seattle’s Mike Zunino homered off the left-field foul pole in the fifth and Smoak’s sacrifice fly in the sixth made it a two-run margin.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Athletics CF Coco Crisp (neck) departed after crashing into the fence while catching Seager’s drive to end the top of the fourth. … Hernandez allowed four runs (three earned) and 11 hits in 6 1/3 innings and didn’t strike out a batter for third time in 277 career starts, while Oakland’s Dan Straily allowed three runs and three hits in the first six innings. … Athletics RF Josh Reddick (ankle) went 1-for-5 after missing consecutive starts, while Donaldson (1-for-3 with a walk) reached base for the 29th consecutive game.